Famous astrophysicist to celebrate science and movies at Schuster

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson will blend science and cinema in a discussion titled “Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies” Friday, June 10 at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live.

The famous astrophysicist and author plans to share reflections on films such as “Star Wars,” “Frozen,” “Titanic” and “The Martian.” The show is described as “an entertaining and enlightening review of all the science that our favorite movies got wrong, combined with some of the stuff they got right,” according to a release. The program will also cover a few classics you may not have known had science in them at all.

Tyson studied at Harvard University, University of Texas at Austin and Columbia University. He serves as director of New York City’s Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space, a division of the American Museum of Natural History. He’s also host of the science-themed “StarTalk” and received a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken World Album for “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.”

VIP tickets are sold out, but regular tickets remain priced at $55-$95. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets or additional information, contact daytonlive.org/neil-degrasse-tyson or contact the Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 or email tickets@daytonlive.org.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

