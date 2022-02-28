Famous astrophysicist to celebrate science and movies at Schuster

The famous astrophysicist and author plans to share reflections on films such as “Star Wars,” “Frozen,” “Titanic” and “The Martian.” The show is described as “an entertaining and enlightening review of all the science that our favorite movies got wrong, combined with some of the stuff they got right,” according to a release. The program will also cover a few classics you may not have known had science in them at all.

Tyson studied at Harvard University, University of Texas at Austin and Columbia University. He serves as director of New York City’s Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space, a division of the American Museum of Natural History. He’s also host of the science-themed “StarTalk” and received a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken World Album for “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.”