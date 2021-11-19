Festive, joyous ‘Nutcracker’ returns to Schuster Center

Under the direction of Neal Gittleman, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will once again perform Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous score.

In addition, the production features set design by Ray Zupp and costumes by Lowell Mathwich.

Special events are also being planned in conjunction with “The Nutcracker”:

Behind the Ballet: After each performance, ticket holders are invited free of charge to this Q&A with Burke and company dancers.

Nutcracker Boutique: The Nutcracker Boutique opens before each performance and during intermissions and features hundreds of holiday nutcrackers of all sizes, painted pointe shoes and ballet-themed items for sale.

Graeter’s Sweet Shoppe: Graeter’s Ice Cream will offer holiday goodies available for purchase at every performance.

Rike’s Holiday Windows in the Wintergarden: The former Rike’s Department Store animated holiday windows are on display in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center. The Rike’s Windows are a holiday tradition since the 1940s.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Nutcracker”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Dec. 10-19; Friday, Dec. 10 and Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $19-$86

Tickets: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org