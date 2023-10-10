Halloween 2023: When trick-or-treaters will be in your community

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities across the Dayton region Thursday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities share their plans.

Communities, please share your plans with us to add to this list by sending an email to DDNnews@coxinc.com.

BUTLER COUNTY

Fairfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Madison Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Middletown: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oxford: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

West Chester Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

CLARK COUNTY

Clark County: Saturday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Bellbrook: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Fairborn: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Xenia: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Yellow Springs: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

MIAMI COUNTY

Covington: Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Piqua: Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Tipp City: Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Troy: Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

West Milton: Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Brookville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Butler Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Centerville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clayton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Dayton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Englewood: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Germantown: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Harrison Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Huber Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Kettering: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Miamisburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Miami Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Moraine: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oakwood: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Riverside: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Trotwood: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Vandalia: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Washington Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Carrollton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lewisburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

West Alexandria: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clearcreek Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Harveysburg: Saturday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mason: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Springboro: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

BUTLER COUNTY

Trick or Treat at The Nook Champion Hill

Sunday, Oct. 29, 1-3 p.m.

Join in for the inaugural Trick or Treat at The Nook! This event is free but pre-registration is required!

This indoor event will consist of local vendors and Nook departments as stops on a Trick or Treat path through the facilities. Give your costumes a test-run and show off your Halloween spirit!

Included in the ticket is access to the Spooky Zone. This area will have a bouncy house and Halloween-themed activities for kids!

Food & beverage options will be available for purchase on-site.

Trick or Treat Manor

Daily: Sept. 23 – Tuesday, Oct. 31

EnterTrainment Junction is bringing back the kid’s favorite Halloween celebration... Jack-O-Lantern Junction! Running daily through Oct. 31. This Halloween fun features an indoor, kid-friendly maze, Halloween themed train display, kids crafts, a talking pumpkin, and a Halloweenville miniature animated display. Outside there are Halloween themed hand-cranked train cars and an electric train ride (weather permitting). Each child will receive a trick-or-treat bag of candy to begin their journey!

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek Be Hope - Hallo-FUN-Aweenie

Sunday, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.

Be Hope Church, 1850 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

Free Event

Beavercreek Church of the Nazarene, now Be Hope. Nothing like a cool, crisp, fall evening where laughter is heard everywhere and kids are enjoying fun in a safe setting!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Austin Landing – Boo Fest & Trunk or Treat

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 6-9 p.m.

Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive (150), Dayton

Free Event

Save the date spooksters! Join in for Trunk-or-Treat at Austin Landing, if you dare…

Dayton Mall Trick-or-Treat

Saturday, Oct. 28, 1 p.m.

Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton

Celebrate Halloween at the Dayton Mall! The Mall-O-Ween event will feature Balloon Twisters, bounce house, live snakes and a pumpkin patch. Trick-or-Treat from store-to-store. Snap a selfie with the family at the selfie station before you finish the day shopping at various retailers.

Moraine - Boo Bash

Saturday, Oct. 14, 4-8 p.m.

Payne Recreation Center, 3800 Main St., Moraine

A Free Family Fun Event at the Payne Recreation Center in Moraine with Kids Zone, Indoor Trick or Treat and more.

Scene 75 HalloScene Indoor Trick or Treat

Thursday, Oct. 26, 5–8 p.m.

Scene 75 Entertainment Center, 6196 Poe Ave., Vandalia

Free Event

Calling all ghosts, goblins, princes, and fairies! Check out Scene75′s FREE indoor trick or treat event, a safe night full of treats and no scaries!

2nd Street Market Trick or Treat

Sunday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

600 E 2nd Street, Dayton

Free Event.

Visit vendors for treats and wear a costume to celebrate Halloween at 2nd Street Market.

For additional questions, email Market staff at marketinfo@metroparks.org.