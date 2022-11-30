Holiday shopping edition of First Friday supports downtown Dayton businesses

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

ART, DANCE, MUSIC, AND FILM

· The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

· The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: Virtual Artist Talk with Jamie Nares and CO Curator, Michael Goodson, premieres LIVE on Facebook and Instagram.

· Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibition, “American Myth & Memory: David Levinthal Photographs.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

· Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: Light refreshments will be available as you peruse the gallery’s 100 works by local artists, all smaller than 12″x12″ and under $400. New this year is our beautiful Christmas tree adorned with artist-made and decorated ornaments ready to go home with you for the holidays, as well as other one-of-a-kind gifts.

· Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6 pm; music by Paul Cullen starting at 8 pm.

· Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: The gallery has extended hours to conveniently be part of your First Friday Art Hop. See artwork from the Dayton area, around the U.S., and around the world. Light refreshments provided.

· Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Enjoy live music throughout the complex as you explore studios and galleries, open house style! Shop original artwork, handcrafted home decor, jewelry, clothing, and more from over 250 local artists and artisans. Save room for dinner from the Rolling Oasis. Our campus is family and pet friendly. Arthops are always free to attend and we offer free onsite and surrounding parking. More details can be found at frontstreet.art.

· The International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St.: Visit the latest exhibit, “Coming of Age: Photographs and Stories from Teens to Lifelong Learners.”

· The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “Decision to Leave” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also, enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday.

· Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: See the analog glitch work of Dayton artist Lova Delis from 6 to 9 p.m. DJ Gus Juice will be spinning a 3-hour-long set of spacey and cosmic goodness starting at 6 p.m.

DINING AND DRINKS

· Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $6 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $4 drafts!

· Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick off First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables. The igloos are back! Reserve your private space by calling or visiting www.MudlickTapHouse.com.

· Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine-in, carryout, and curbside pickup available.

· Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine-in or carryout.

· Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

· Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails, and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks or specialty cocktails with our full-service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

· Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, $4 Fireball Shots & $4 Wheatly Vodka specials.

· Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour!

· Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

· Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

· Denise Danielle Photography, 120 W. Second St.: Book your Session with Santa at Studio 810 for just $35! Comes with a goodie bag.

· Downtown Jingle Lights, E. Monument Ave. & Main St.: See downtown streets transformed into an interactive, drive-thru light show, choreographed to the beat of your favorite holiday tunes!

· EmBARK Dayton Dog Supply, 33 S. St. Clair St.: Has your pet been naughty or nice this year? Either way, get their picture with Santa! No appointment required. All donations will benefit the pets of Paw Patrol.

· Memory Lane on Main, Main St. between Monument Ave. & Fourth St.: Relive 50 years of the Dayton Holiday Festival with a special display of historical photographs and other memories.

· Me’Yanna Berry Co., 15 E. First St.: Join us for Cocoa & Cupcakes every Friday in December! Enjoy a hot cocoa bar while you decorate your own cupcakes, cakes, pudding cups, dipped pretzels, cookies, and more until 7 p.m.!

· Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Enjoy our grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

· Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise! Seats are $32 for adults 21+ or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $459! pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/

· RiverScape MetroPark. 237 E. Monument Ave.: Sheltered under the covered pavilion, the MetroParks Ice Rink sets the scene as a perfect winter wonderland in downtown Dayton. While the rink is open, you can enjoy delicious treats from the concession area, including a cup of hot chocolate. Visit metroparks.org/ice-rink to learn more, find daily open hours, and see a schedule of events. Admission: $6 daily, ice skate rental: $2 daily. Ages 3 and under are free with a paying adult. 278-2607.

· Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store!

· Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine and light hors d’oeuvres during the Holiday Happy Hour and take 25% off your entire purchase.

· Whimsical Windows decorating contest, select businesses downtown: This annual contest shows off the creativity of downtown’s small businesses as they decorate their windows for the holidays. Vote for your favorite display on Dayton.com.

For more information about First Friday, or to find business addresses, parking, upcoming activities, and more, visit the DDP website at DowntownDayton.org. Invite friends and family to partake in First Friday fun! “Like” and share the First Friday Facebook page.