Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party coming to Nutter Center

The family-friendly event will be held Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks such as Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and the all-new Gunkster will light up the floor in monster trucks competitions and battles. The performance will include a dance party, laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. There will also be a special appearance by the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus.