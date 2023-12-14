‘Impractical Jokers’ star brings comedy tour to Dayton

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Gatto is also passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives. According to a press release, he advocates for the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement with his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends which operates on Long Island, New York catering to mainly senior and disabled pups. He also hosts the comedy podcast “Two Cool Moms” on the iHeart Radio Podcast Network where he and his co-host offer advice to fans. He also lives his life “by a code of pastry and family, loving his wife, two children and cannoli.”

A limited number of post show Meet & Greet tickets are available. Fans who purchase the VIP Meet & Greet will also be able to take a photo with Gatto. Admission to the performance is not included with the VIP Meet & Greet ticket. This is a separate upgrade that must be purchased in advance, in addition to a show ticket.

HOW TO GO

What: Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Tickets: $40.25-$100.25

More information: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

FYI: The show is recommended for ages 16 and up. Parental discretion advised.