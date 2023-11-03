International Peace Museum celebrates mentorship in new exhibit

The International Peace Museum, located on 10 N. Ludlow St. in Dayton, is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley to create a new exhibit titled “Empowering Tomorrow: Portraits of Youth and their Mentors.” The museum, which opened in 2004, exists as a way of honoring movements dedicated to achieving peace through nonviolent means. This exhibit is opened its doors to the citizens of Dayton on October 14.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley was founded in 1958 as a way to ensure that children in the area are able to have safe, positive and nurturing relationships in their life. BBBS connects a child between the ages of 7 and 18 with an adult volunteer, and they are able to have monitored one-on-one mentoring appointments. Helping over 300 youths in the community, BBBS Miami Valley is just a small part of a nationwide program that exists with the same goal.

This new exhibit highlights specific stories of those within the BBBS program, both little and big. Using summaries written by participants alongside photographs, the project aims to showcase the impact Big Brothers Big Sisters can have on members of the youth. The Director of Programs at BBBS, Jennifer Mueller, had this to say in a press release about the event:

“The mentorship stories shared are so simple, yet so powerful. I was overcome by emotion viewing the pieces matches in our program worked on together. It takes just a little time and a little effort to make a big impact in these youth’s lives and you get a front row seat to those transformations in this exhibit.”

She continues, saying that the public should be “prepared to be inspired, moved, and motivated to make a difference for yourself.”

“Empowering Tomorrow: Portraits of Youth and their Mentors” is open until the end of November 2023. More information about the history of the International Pease Museum can be found here.