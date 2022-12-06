It’s a naughty ‘Holiday!’ with Cindy Lou Who at Loft Theatre

In addition, the Human Race is offering special “Parent’s Night Out” performances scheduled at 5 p.m. on December 10, 17, 22 and 23. Kids ages 5-12 can enjoy a holiday-themed theatre workshop in the second floor rehearsal room from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. while parents enjoy the show upstairs.

“As a parent, I know the struggle is real to find childcare, especially the closer it gets to the holidays,” said HRTC Artistic Director Emily N. Wells. “The Human Race proudly partners with Dayton Live to offer these workshops to keep the kids learning and having a lot of fun, while parents and caregivers can kick back and enjoy a raucous time at the theatre.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Who’s Holiday!”

Where: Loft Theatre of the Human Race Theatre Company, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

When: Dec. 8-23; Dec. 8-9 at 8 p.m.; Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 15 and 16 at 8 p.m.; Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.; Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 22 and 23 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Special Nights at the theatre: Sawbuck Sunday: Sunday, December 11th at 7 p.m. All tickets at the door are $10; Parent’s Night Out: December 10, 17, 22, and 23 at 5 p.m.

Cost: $30-$40

Tickets: 937-228-3630 or visit www.humanracetheatre.org

Rating: R for strong language and adult themes