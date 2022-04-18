dayton logo
JUST IN: Grammy winner to perform first concert at Rose

Events
Three-time Grammy winner Darius Rucker will perform Friday, June 24 at the Rose Music Center at The Heights. The concert, featuring special guest Tyler Booth, will mark Rucker’s first appearance at the venue.

In addition to achieving multi-platinum success as the lead singer and guitarist for Hootie and the Blowfish, Rucker has also had a successful country career, including four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $23.50-$113. The concert begins at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

