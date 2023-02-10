Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre to host celebration of regional cinema

“I’ve almost become engrained in the Plaza Theatre family,” he said. “Everyone at the Plaza is a volunteer and so friendly. They care about bringing arts and culture to Miamisburg.”

The Plaza Theatre Association is pleased to provide a nurturing environment for budding artists, which fulfills its educational obligations.

“Here at the Plaza we find it important to have a relationship with local filmmakers because this is what we are here to do – provide a venue for those interested in showcasing their work,” said Chris Sedlak, executive director of the Plaza Theatre Association. “There is a fairly large group of local filmmakers out in our region that don’t always have a place to promote their art.”

The films to be presented are: “A Mother’s Love” by Darrin J. Friedman; “Trash Wife” by Evan Maines; “The Rise of Elsie Matthews” by J.W. Cox; “The Intersection” by Vaslav J. Rice; “Vitruvian” by Jackson C. Clark; “I Love You” and “Words from Sophia” by Ahmad Ghanim; and “The Rabbit” by Max Kaplan.

Awards include Best Short Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

Industry awards will also be given to photographer Nick Bowman, editor Vernard S. Fields, up-and-coming child actress Rhyan Hanavan and filmmaker Alicia Redmond.

“This is a true celebration of independent filmmaking,” said Catalano. “And Miamisburg is perfect for a film festival. It almost feels like it could be the next Telluride (Film Festival). Miamisburg has great restaurants and coffee shops and definitely loves film.”

“Johnny has been so great to partner with,” added Sedlak. “When he has an event here at the Plaza, he provides intriguing films and wants to help the Plaza and others succeed. He has an education in film and is a unique filmmaker in his own right. He’s going places. We are just happy to be a part of his journey.”

HOW TO GO

What: Catalano Film Festival

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

When: Saturday, Feb. 17 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $10

Tickets: Eventbrite