Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre to host celebration of regional cinema

Local independent filmmaker Johnny Catalano’s mission to spotlight regional cinema in a festival format has come into fruition on his own terms.
The inaugural Catalano Film Festival, slated Saturday, Feb. 18 at the historic Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg, will showcase eight short films from seven filmmakers.
“All of the films are quality and incredibly well-crafted,” said Catalano. “They are auteur-driven, meaning they have a very distinct voice and personality. They are all true filmmakers making films that come from the heart. The great thing about film is that it is a tool for representation. You can see into everybody’s world.”
Catalano, who grew up in Liberty Township and studied film production at Bowling Green State University, has been presenting regional showcases in the area since 2021. He has built a productive partnership with Plaza Theatre, which has hosted his numerous fundraisers, including last November’s Veterans Day screening of “The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress” in support of the USO.
“I’ve almost become engrained in the Plaza Theatre family,” he said. “Everyone at the Plaza is a volunteer and so friendly. They care about bringing arts and culture to Miamisburg.”
The Plaza Theatre Association is pleased to provide a nurturing environment for budding artists, which fulfills its educational obligations.
“Here at the Plaza we find it important to have a relationship with local filmmakers because this is what we are here to do – provide a venue for those interested in showcasing their work,” said Chris Sedlak, executive director of the Plaza Theatre Association. “There is a fairly large group of local filmmakers out in our region that don’t always have a place to promote their art.”
The films to be presented are: “A Mother’s Love” by Darrin J. Friedman; “Trash Wife” by Evan Maines; “The Rise of Elsie Matthews” by J.W. Cox; “The Intersection” by Vaslav J. Rice; “Vitruvian” by Jackson C. Clark; “I Love You” and “Words from Sophia” by Ahmad Ghanim; and “The Rabbit” by Max Kaplan.
Awards include Best Short Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.
Industry awards will also be given to photographer Nick Bowman, editor Vernard S. Fields, up-and-coming child actress Rhyan Hanavan and filmmaker Alicia Redmond.
“This is a true celebration of independent filmmaking,” said Catalano. “And Miamisburg is perfect for a film festival. It almost feels like it could be the next Telluride (Film Festival). Miamisburg has great restaurants and coffee shops and definitely loves film.”
“Johnny has been so great to partner with,” added Sedlak. “When he has an event here at the Plaza, he provides intriguing films and wants to help the Plaza and others succeed. He has an education in film and is a unique filmmaker in his own right. He’s going places. We are just happy to be a part of his journey.”
HOW TO GO
What: Catalano Film Festival
Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg
When: Saturday, Feb. 17 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $10
Tickets: Eventbrite
