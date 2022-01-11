MLK and Malcolm X debate in Sinclair’s ‘Meeting’

Sinclair Community College Theatre will celebrate Black History Month with a production of Jeff Stetson’s 1987 drama “The Meeting” Feb. 9 and 10 inside Blair Hall Theatre.
Stetson’s work imagines a private strategy session between Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X in a Harlem hotel in 1965 during the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
“Differing in their philosophies, but alike in their mutual respect, the two men debate their varying approaches to the same social problems...,” according to Dramatists Play Service.
Credit: PATTI CELEK
Directed by Shaun Diggs, who will portray King, the production also features Rico Parker as Malcolm X and DeAngelo Powell as Rashad, the bodyguard. The artistic team includes costumer Andrew Ian Adams and stage manager and lighting designer Ronald J. Frost.
Performances are Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 10 at noon and 7 p.m. The production, which is offered free of charge through the support of Sinclair’s Diversity Office, runs roughly 30 minutes followed by a post-show panel discussion. A study guide, written by Furaha Henry Jones, is available upon request.
There will be no tickets for this event. All seating is on a first come, first served basis. However, groups of 10 or more can reserve seats by emailing Sinclair Theatre marketing specialist Patti Celek at patti.celek@sinclair.edu. Masks must be worn on all Sinclair campuses.
Blair Hall Theatre is located inside Building 2 of Sinclair’s downtown campus, 444 W. Third St., Dayton.
