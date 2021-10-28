Oregon District to host comedy and arts festival

“This is a festival we hope to grow slowly each year,” said Capasso, a seven-year veteran of Scotland’s prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival, in a release. “Edinburgh, and other European comedy festivals, are a lot different than the ones we put on in the States. So, it will be a learning experience not just for the city hosting it but also the attending comics. I’ve long felt Dayton could be a perfect place to hold this type of festival, and that the Edinburgh format would lend itself to allow for a fun experience for the audiences and artists involved.”

“I think it will be great for the city and for our local comics, too,” added Jaffe of Fire When Ready Comedy, in a release. “I love our local comedy scene here in Dayton. A lot of comics are also visual artists, and we want to highlight not just their comedy work, but their other art, too.”