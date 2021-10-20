Over the Rhine, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors perform at Dayton Masonic Center this weekend

“As we ramp up our concert series at Dayton Masonic Live, we couldn’t be more excited to highlight both of these amazing singer songwriters and their bands,” said Brian Johnson of Level Up Productions, in a release. “The pure raw talent of both Over the Rhine and Drew Holcomb are matched perfectly with their writing abilities and stage presence. For people who enjoy Americana music, this will be a night they don’t want to miss.”

Johnson also considers the acoustics and intimacy of Dayton Masonic Center’s Schiewetz Auditorium, which seats 1700, a huge asset.