Popular vintage market returns next month in Lebanon

Combined Shape Caption Street Pops are among the food options at Charm at the Farm Vintage Market. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Street Pops are among the food options at Charm at the Farm Vintage Market. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Charm at the Farm Vintage Market was conceived by two best friends and busy working mothers, Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel. They repurposed and transformed a 56-acre horse farm into an open-air vintage market featuring one-of-a-kind treasures from local artisans and makers, featuring primarily women-owned small businesses. Since the duo launched their first markets in 2017, Charm has grown in popularity for women across the region each June, August and October.

“Our goals have always been to promote and support small businesses and give back to our community,” said Amy Doyle, co-owner and founder of Charm at the Farm, in a release. “Not only will you enjoy a fabulous weekend at the farm as you peruse and purchase unique items from our top-notch vendors, but you’ll also be a part of our collaborative mission to support and empower women in all aspects of their lives.”

Combined Shape Caption Guests enjoy Charm at the Farm Vintage Market. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Guests enjoy Charm at the Farm Vintage Market. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In addition, $1 of every Charm at the Farm ticket purchased throughout 2022 will directly support HER Cincinnati, which offers housing, education and recovery services that empower women to break cycles of poverty, addiction, and human trafficking.

All Friday and Saturday Charm at the Farm tickets must be purchased online in advance. Sunday tickets will be available both online and at the gate. VIP and early bird tickets include complimentary re-entry for the entire Charm weekend. Pure Barre at Charm at the Farm Pop Up class tickets are $5 and must be purchased separately online in advance (tickets are limited).

Friday night VIP night tickets are $19, Saturday early bird tickets are $16, Saturday general admission tickets are $11, and Sunday general admission tickets are $9. Parking is free. View all details, buy tickets, read FAQ and more at charmatthefarm.com.

The additional market dates are Aug. 19-21 and Oct. 14-16. Charm at the Farm Vintage Market is located at 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon.

For more information, visit charmatthefarm.com.