Reggae-funk group Luv Locz Experiment continues to evolve

Luv Locz Experiment’s “Black Man” featuring Natural Onyx on lead vocals:

Hicks: “One of the reasons we were able to record the songs in such a short time is because we were so well rehearsed. We worked on the songs for about three months before we actually went into the studio so we could just go in and knock them out.”

Onyx: “When coming up with these songs, we had each member in the band come up with their own tune. They brought that in and we created a song around each tune so each tune is tailored to a person in the band. That was an awesome process.”

Hutchinson: “This album is completely different from the first one in every way. We’ve been playing a lot of songs from the first album for a long time and everything we’ve done on the second album sounds so different. There’s still the hip-hop-infused funk and reggae element at our core but we’ve expanded on that more.”

Hicks: “It’s been an amazing growth process from six years to now. We sent this project to one of our good friends in Ghana. We were looking for a certain sound and professionalism in mixing and mastering. He put his flavor on it. I can definitely say it doesn’t sound like anything else around here.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Luv Locz Experiment with Haya Healing

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

When: Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $38

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Artist info: luvloczex.com