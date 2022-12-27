Ring in 2023 with ‘Voyage to Paris’ at Schuster Center

Take a trip to Paris by way of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance as the organization rings in 2023 with the aptly named “Voyage à Paris” Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Schuster Center.
Featuring all three components of the DPAA – Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra – the concert will feature selections from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” (”Think of Me,” “The Music of the Night”) as well as an orchestral salute to Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s “Gigi” and George Gershwin’s iconic “An American in Paris.”
Other programming highlights include Cole Porter’s “I Love Paris” from “Can-Can,” Edith Piaf’s “La vie en rose,” and Johann Strauss II’s “The Blue Danube.” The evening will conclude with a celebratory balloon drop during an orchestra-led singing of “Auld Lang Syne.”
The program will feature violinist Aurelian Oprea, acting concertmaster for Dayton Philharmonic; soprano Heather Phillips; tenor Derrek Stark; and Dayton Ballet company members Jasmine Getz, Isaac Jones, and Patrick Lennon.
Patrons will also receive a complimentary flute of champagne at intermission.
HOW TO GO
What: “Voyage à Paris”
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $14-$75
Tickets: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org
