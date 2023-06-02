RiverScape Summer Music Series opens tonight with Dayton bluegrass acts

Americana, big band and funk are just some of the musical styles showcased during the RiverScape Summer Music Series. Local bluegrass groups the Repeating Arms and the Shady Pine, both featuring Max Nunery, launch the series at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton on Friday, June 2.
“We’ve only been a band for about year,” said Nunery regarding the Shady Pine. “We’ve had a few shows around since our first one last August and we’re just trying to get our name out there. As far as this show, it should be great. It’s getting a good response online. Hopefully people are coming out to enjoy themselves. I hope we have great weather and a good turnout. I’m (also) looking forward to being back on stage with the Repeating Arms. This is our first show since last September.”
Nunery (banjo, vocals) co-founded the Repeating Arms with Harold Hensley (vocals, guitar) in Miamisburg in 2011. The band’s releases are “The Early Drive E.P.” (2013), “Blackberry Winter,” (2013), “Hilltops & Highways” (2015) and “Higher Than Lonesome” (2021). The Repeating Arms, which also features Brian Spirk (mandolin), John Lardinois (fiddle) and Rob Thaxton (upright bass, vocals), is currently writing material for a new album.
Watch the Shady Pine cover “Suzanne” by Dayton natives Harley Allen and Mike Lilly:
After backing up Hensley for years, Nunery has stepped into the frontman position with the Shady Pine. The group also features Rob Spahr (bass), Jason Clemons (mandolin), Robbie Marion (fiddle, vocals) and Kevin Crestos (banjo).
“It’s new territory for me to step into the lead role and sing lead vocals and play guitar instead of banjo,” he said. “It’s really exciting to surround myself with great musicians and see what kind of sounds we can come up with. We spent the last year just being a bluegrass band, really getting down a three-hour set of covers and standards So I’m super excited for people to see us perform at RiverScape. I can’t wait.”
HOW TO GO
Who: RiverScape Summer Music Series presents the Repeating Arms and the Shady Pine
Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
When: Friday, June 2 from 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-274-0126 or www.metroparks.org
