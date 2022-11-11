Short film by local production company debuts to sold-out Middletown audience

Weddings are definitely my “bread and butter,” he said, but the company also has been “leaning heavily” on producing narrative, short films.

“It’s culminated into this showcase, where we are going to show off a handful of the films we’ve made over the last six years, all in one night as a celebration of creating films in this area, and also to debut our brand-new short film, ‘The Rise of Elsie Matthews,’” said Cox.

During the two-hour movie premiere and screening, there will be 10 short films showing, ranging from 7 minutes to 15 minutes each. These films have been featured in film festivals all over the world and several of them have won awards. The films represent a sampling of the many films Average Joe Films has produced.

“One of the things I like to focus on in my storytelling process is, number one, I like to set my stories in the Midwest, because it’s an area I know and relate to, and I think that Hollywood doesn’t exactly depict the Midwest well. It takes a Midwestern voice to portray Midwestern stories. So, I set a lot of my stories in the Midwest, first off, he said.

“Then, I just try to build stories around the imperfections of humanity. It’s really easy to have a hero, but having a flawed hero, or a flawed character to build a story around is always far more interesting, because it’s more relatable to people. Another thing is I like to keep my films produced in and around Middletown. I have a heart for it. I love this city,” Cox said.

Cox was born and raised in Middletown, where he currently resides with his wife, Caroline, and their daughters, Naomi and Noelle. In addition to filmmaking, Cox enjoys playing guitar, and he is actively involved in his church, Middletown Nazarene. For more about Average Joe Films, go to www.averagejoefilms.com.