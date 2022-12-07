Texas Tenors will perform holiday concert at Arbogast Center in Troy

John Hagen, known in the group simply as the “Tenor,” has been described as “astonishing…a superb tenor of deep musicality,” making his Lincoln Center debut in New York City in Teatro Grattacielo’s production of Mascagni’s tragic opera “Gulglielmo Ratcliff.” John is highly regarded for his performances of Verdi’s “Requiem” and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, performing these works with more than a dozen symphonies across the country. His Broadway appearances include his favorites roles of Billy Bigelow in “Carousel” and Che in “Evita.”

The Texas Tenors have amassed a huge worldwide fan base, with more than 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. They hold rank as Billboard Magazine’s No. 10 Classical Artists in the World for 2019. They are the only vocal group from the U.S. to appear on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and are considered to be the most successful touring group in the history of the show. In addition, their “Country Roots: Classical Sound” album’s debut was critically acclaimed and topped both Billboard’s Classical Charts and Country Music Charts, and they have five Emmy nominations and three wins to their name.

HOW TO GO

Who: Texas Tenors

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Cost: Tickets start at $25

More info: Call 937-418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.