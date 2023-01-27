X
Dark Mode Toggle

The Neon hosts Valentine’s Day date night event

Events
By
1 hour ago

The Neon in downtown Dayton is hosting a 25th anniversary screening of the Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan romantic comedy “You’ve Got Mail” on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

A cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. The film will begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $25, which includes a movie ticket, adult beverage (wine, beer or house cocktail), a small popcorn and a dessert.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dessert will be provided by Megan Smith, Neon board member and former proprietor of St. Anne the Tart. The cocktail and desserts will be a nod to NYC’s Café Lalo, an iconic landmark restaurant made popular by the movie.

“I’ll be coming out of baking retirement for this event,” said Smith. “It’s been fun to plan and I think it’ll be a sweet night.”

Directed and co-written by Nora Ephron, “You’ve Got Mail” features two local connections. Dave Chappelle played Kevin Jackson, best friend to Tom Hanks’ character, Joe Fox. Mary Beth Kuhn of Germantown was an art director on the film.

ExploreFilmmaker with area roots discusses new feature ‘Condor’s Nest’

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton.

In Other News
1
Nelly to perform at Fraze Pavilion this summer
2
Moving beyond heartache: Glen Phillips turns corner with new solo album
3
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
4
DCDC ‘Black Tour’ champions Black dance, culture
5
Dayton Winter Restaurant Week: Where to find deals on meals at 30-plus...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top