The O’Jays to perform at the Rose

Events
By
50 minutes ago

Legendary R&B singers The O’Jays will perform Friday, Aug. 18 at the Rose Music Center at The Heights.

The iconic group best known for classic tunes such as “Love Train,” “For The Love of Money” and “I Love Music” will perform their greatest hits on the “Last Stop On The Love Train Tour.” The tour will feature original members Eddie Levert Sr. and Walter Williams Sr.

The O’Jays were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. They were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2005 and honored with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $43.50-$92.50. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

For tickets or more information, visit https://rosemusiccenter.com/.

