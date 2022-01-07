TODAY: Downtown Dayton celebrates First Friday with exciting activities

• The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: Public reception 6-9 p.m.., The CO features three exhibitions, including Willis “Bing” Davis’ “Kneel,” Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s “The Boat People,” and Samuel Levi-Jones’ “The Empire Is Falling.” Find more information on the exhibits at thecontemporarydayton.org or call 937-224-3822 for more information.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions, “Ralston Crawford: Air + Space + War” and “Norman Rockwell: Stories of Emotion.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

• Dayton Live, Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St.: Classic Albums Live presents Led Zepellin II in its entirety, note for note, cut for cut. $25-46. daytonlive.org.

• Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St.: Enjoy the Dayton Philharmonic’s “East Meets West” concert at 8 pm.

• Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to “Three Women, Three Views” by local artists Jean Koeller and Michele BonDurant, and Amanda Millis of Boston, MA. The show is landscape-based with three different approaches created in different locations and times of the year.

• Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; music by Paul Cullen starting at 8 pm. Seating inside and on the extended patio.

• First Friday at Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Dayton’s largest community of artists invites you to Front Street! Celebrate and support your local art community with live music, live art demos, food trucks, art exhibitions, workshops, and artist talks! Explore more than fifty studios, galleries, and boutiques. Buy original art, designer jewelry, artisan candles, glassware, and other handcrafted goods directly from local artists. Shop clothing, home décor, spices, and even tropical fish! Monthly Art Hops at Front Street are always free to attend. Also at Front Street, the “Artists Helping Non- Profits” Benefit Show opens during First Friday at The Orphanage and Momentum galleries, with 100% of sales donated to the Black Mountain College and Museum & Arts Center.

• The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “The Tragedy of Macbeth” or “Licorice Pizza” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

• Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St.: The Yellow Cab hosts Love U: A ‘90s R&B Night at 8 p.m. with genre-defying hits from artists like Usher, Destiny’s Child, TLC, Whitney Houston, Jade, Monica, Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah and more, who all made this the golden era of R&B.

• Zen Lounge & Sushi Bar, 121 N. Ludlow St.: A Very Zen Birthday Benefit with The Rubi Girls: Celebrate staff birthdays at this benefit for David’s Place at Daybreak.

DINING AND DRINKS

Caption The 15th Annual Oregon District Holiday Pub Crawl, a benefit hosted by Planned2Give for Toys for Tots was held on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Attendees dressed up as their favorite holiday characters and visited The Dublin Pub, The Oregon Express, Hole in the Wall, Toxic Brew Company, Ned Peppers Bar, Tumbleweed Connection, The Trolley Stop, Blind Bob’s and Wiley’s Comedy Club. An after party took place at Newcom’s Tavern. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Caption The 15th Annual Oregon District Holiday Pub Crawl, a benefit hosted by Planned2Give for Toys for Tots was held on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Attendees dressed up as their favorite holiday characters and visited The Dublin Pub, The Oregon Express, Hole in the Wall, Toxic Brew Company, Ned Peppers Bar, Tumbleweed Connection, The Trolley Stop, Blind Bob’s and Wiley’s Comedy Club. An after party took place at Newcom’s Tavern. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

• Deaf Monty’s, 22 Brown St.: Featuring a flight of four dry red wines for $10. Other wines also available for individual tastes, by the glass or bottle.

• Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: For First Friday specials you’ll find $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables. The igloos are back! Reserve your private space by calling or visiting www.MudlickTapHouse.com.

• Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. with music from the Linda Prevo Band. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Happy hour specials and LIVE music. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

• Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

• Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

• Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

• Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, $4 Fireball Shots & $4 Wheatly Vodka specials.

• Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour!

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

Caption Lots of people are enjoying the warm weather on the first day of winter at RiverScape in Dayton. Jim Noelker/Staff Caption Lots of people are enjoying the warm weather on the first day of winter at RiverScape in Dayton. Jim Noelker/Staff

• Connect E-Sports, 212 Wayne Ave.: Stop by Connect E-Sports gaming in the Wheelhouse to play your favorite console or computer games in online tournaments or with your friends. A special First Friday deal for new guests: Any new account at Connect E-Sports will receive one free hour of gaming. Find info about the games you can play on the website: https://connectesports.com/ • RiverScape MetroPark. 237 E. Monument Ave.: Sheltered under the covered pavilion, the MetroParks Ice Rink sets the scene as a perfect winter wonderland in downtown Dayton. While the rink is open, you can enjoy delicious treats from the concession area, including a cup of hot chocolate. Visit metroparks.org/ice-rink to learn more, find daily open hours, and see a schedule of events. Admission: $6 daily, ice skate rental: $2 daily. Ages 3 and under are free with a paying adult. 278-2607.

• Space Three, 39 S. St. Clair St.: Space Three will offer a free sampler class (barre, TRX, & SWERK), starting at 5:15 p.m. Wellness Flow also will be on site with drips and B12 shots from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 25% off your entire purchase!