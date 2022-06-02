Troy Strawberry Festival returns; 5 things to know

The 46th annual Troy Strawberry Festival returns full scale this weekend for the first time since 2019.
Festivities kick off Friday with the Strawberry Jam-Hometown Celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Strawberry Jam will feature a ribbon cutting, followed by the dyeing of the fountain. There will also be a concert at 6 p.m., activities for children and a limited number of Strawberry Festival vendors open. Downtown restaurants and shops will be open as well.
The festival itself will be held in downtown Troy from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Here are five things to know:
1. Food vendors
There will be over 50 food vendors with all kinds of strawberry delights including strawberry donuts, fresh strawberries, strawberry shortcake, strawberry cheesecake, strawberry cannoli, strawberry ice cream, strawberry salsa and much more. Each food vendor represents a local nonprofit that serves the Troy and Miami County area.
2. Live entertainment
Non-stop entertainment will run throughout the weekend on three different stages — the Greenville Federal Stage, the Winans Chocolates + Coffee Stage and the Community Stage. Acts include the Avalons, Vinyl Sunshine, Kid Politics, Salsa City and the McGovern Irish Dancers. Stilt walkers and the Supafun Band also will be strolling throughout the festival on Saturday and Sunday.
3. Events and activities
Highlights throughout the weekend include a Little Miss and Mr. Strawberry Pageant, Taste of Strawberry challenge, Strawberry Car Show, Strawberry Pie Eating Contest and a Strawberry Classic Run 5K/10K. The registration deadline for several events have passed, but if you’re interested in competing in the Strawberry Pie Eating Contest, there is still time. Registration is Saturday at the event near the Community Stage. The event kicks off at 12:30 p.m.
4. Arts and crafts vendors
More than 100 arts and crafts vendors will be lined up in downtown Troy and along the Great Miami River. The vendors will feature purses, hats, pottery, ceramics, jewelry, pre-packaged food, wooden crafts, metal art and much more.
5. Two free shuttles
There will be limited street parking and parking lots available in the downtown area. The festival is offering two free shuttles with offsite parking at the Miami County Fairgrounds and ITW Hobart headquarters.
For more information, visit www.troystrawberryfest.com or the festival’s Facebook page. To view a full list of events, click here.
