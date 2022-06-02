Troy Strawberry Festival returns; 5 things to know

There will be over 50 food vendors with all kinds of strawberry delights including strawberry donuts, fresh strawberries, strawberry shortcake, strawberry cheesecake, strawberry cannoli, strawberry ice cream, strawberry salsa and much more. Each food vendor represents a local nonprofit that serves the Troy and Miami County area.

2. Live entertainment

Non-stop entertainment will run throughout the weekend on three different stages — the Greenville Federal Stage, the Winans Chocolates + Coffee Stage and the Community Stage. Acts include the Avalons, Vinyl Sunshine, Kid Politics, Salsa City and the McGovern Irish Dancers. Stilt walkers and the Supafun Band also will be strolling throughout the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

3. Events and activities

Highlights throughout the weekend include a Little Miss and Mr. Strawberry Pageant, Taste of Strawberry challenge, Strawberry Car Show, Strawberry Pie Eating Contest and a Strawberry Classic Run 5K/10K. The registration deadline for several events have passed, but if you’re interested in competing in the Strawberry Pie Eating Contest, there is still time. Registration is Saturday at the event near the Community Stage. The event kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

4. Arts and crafts vendors

More than 100 arts and crafts vendors will be lined up in downtown Troy and along the Great Miami River. The vendors will feature purses, hats, pottery, ceramics, jewelry, pre-packaged food, wooden crafts, metal art and much more.

5. Two free shuttles

There will be limited street parking and parking lots available in the downtown area. The festival is offering two free shuttles with offsite parking at the Miami County Fairgrounds and ITW Hobart headquarters.

For more information, visit www.troystrawberryfest.com or the festival’s Facebook page. To view a full list of events, click here.