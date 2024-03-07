Your guide to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Dayton region

The Ancient Order of Hibernians will conduct its 132nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 9. Performances include Dwyer School of Irish Dance and McGovern Irish Dance.

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9

Where: Bainbridge Hall, 267 Bainbridge St., Dayton

Cost: $5 per person or $10 per family

St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Bock Family Brewing

St. Patrick’s Day at Bock starts at 11 a.m. on March 17. The Dwyer School of Irish Dance will arrive at 5 p.m. and the Fintan Irish Band starts at 8 p.m. They will be serving Irish Stout and Irish Red as well as Jameson’s drink specials. Food will also be available all day.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Where: Bock Family Brewing, 8150 Washington Village Drive, Centerville

Cost: Free

More info: bockfamilybrewing.com

St. Pat’s Fest Irish Festival Carroll High School

Carroll High School will celebrate St. Pat’s Fest Irish Festival on March 8-9. Friday evening will be a traditional Irish Fish Fry. Event proceeds will support student scholarships, music program needs and campus improvements. Events include gambling for adults, carnival games, basket raffles, a silent auction, life-sized games, Irish dancers and live music.

When: From 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 8. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 9.

Where: Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton

Cost: $20 advance sales and $25 at the door. Must be 21 or older. All ages and free admission on March 9.

More info: 937-253-8188 or carrollhs.org

St. Patrick’s Day at The Dublin Pub

Touted as “Ohio’s Largest St. Patrick’s Day,” the iconic Dublin Pub in Dayton will be celebrating the holiday both Saturday and Sunday. Starting Saturday morning, there will be a special VIP pre-party with music, drinks and even a one-mile run. Afterwards, the party will continue all night Saturday and return at 5 a.m. Sunday for an all-day celebration with many events and musical guests. Attendance is $10 for both days, with a VIP pass available for $50. VIPs receive seven food and drink vouchers and a souvenir cup.

When: March 16-17

Location: Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

More info: dubpub.com or call 937-224-7822

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Flanagan’s

The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Flanagan’s will be held March 15-17. Along with plenty of spirits, there will be live bands playing the entire weekend.

Schedule of bands:

Friday:

4-4:14 p.m.: University of Dayton Irish Dance

5-8 p.m.: Cryin’ Out Loud

9 p.m.- midnight: Ithika

Saturday:

5:30 a.m.- noon: DJ Status

11-11:30 a.m.: Nugent Irish Dance

6- 8 p.m.: University of Dayton Band (to be determined)

Sunday:

9- 9:30 a.m.: Miami Valley Pipes and Drums

9:45 a.m.- 1 p.m.: Father Son and Friends

10:30- 11 a.m.: McGovern Irish Dance

2- 5 p.m.: Spungwurthy

5:30- 6 p.m.: Dwyer Irish Dance

6:30- 9:30 p.m.: Dulahan

When: March 15-17

Where: Flanagan’s, 101 Stewart St., Dayton

More info: flanagansdayton.com

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Good Time Charlie’s

Good Time Charlie’s will host its St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17 that will include performances by the Inturns and Jordan Tyler.

When: 8 a.m. Sunday, March 17. The Inturns perform from 3- 6 p.m., and Jordan Tyler from 8 p.m.- midnight.

Where: Good Time Charlie’s, 61 S. Main St. in Miamisburg

Cost: Free

More info: gtcintheburg.com

St. Patrick’s Day Party at The Irish Club of Dayton

The Irish Club of Dayton will hold its St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 16 and 17 with live performances on both days. There will also be food and drinks available.

Schedule of events:

Saturday:

6 p.m.: Doors open

7 p.m.: Skip and the Broken Records

Sunday:

8- 11 a.m.: Big O’ Breakfast

noon- 4 pm.: Live DJ by Nate Fox

5 p.m.: Celtic Academy Dancers

6-10 p.m.: Jake Roberts Band

When: March 16 and 17

Where: Irish Club of Dayton, 6555 Dog Leg Rd., Dayton

Cost: No cover Sunday before noon, $5 for the Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

More info: 937-890-5825

St. Patrick’s Day Party at J.D. Legends

J.D. Legends in Franklin will hold its St. Patrick’s Day Party with “Hot Red Chili Peppers,” a Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band, on March 16. Other musical performances include Aiden Kinser, Clayton Anderson and Jake Roberts. Domestic Beer Buckets will be $20 and green tea shots will be $4 all day

When: Performance starts at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: J.D. Legends, 65 Millard Drive, Franklin

Cost: $15-$35

More info: jdlegends.com

St. Patrick’s Day at Mr. Boro’s Tavern

Mr. Boro’s Tavern will conduct its 7th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17. Menu items will include bangers and mash, Irish pizza and reubens. This will also include a performance from Uncle Rico from 1- 5 p.m. This pub will also be taking part in the first annual Springboro pub crawl, along with several other bars in the area.

When: Starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 17.

Where: Mr. Boro’s Tavern, 495 N. Main St., Springboro

Cost: Free

More info: mrborostavern.com

St. Patrick’s Day at O’Caroline’s

The Caroline in Troy will become Irish just for one day. O’Caroline’s will be serving up a St. Patrick’s Day special from 4-9 p.m. March 16. Specials include: Reuben stew topped with shredded Swiss and rye croutons, bangers and mash with Guinness Jus, cabbage rolls over mashed potatoes with tomato sauce, hand-carved corned beef with stout braised cabbage, and battered fish and chips with coleslaw.

When: 4- 9 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy

Cost: Menu prices vary

More info: thecarolineonthesquare.com

St. Patrick’s at the Peach

St. Patrick’s at the Peach will be held at Peach’s Grill in Yellow Springs on March 16. There will be music, dancers, Irish food specials and drinks.

When: Noon-midnight Saturday, March 16

Where: Peach’s Grill, 104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Cost: Free

More info: peachsgrill.com

St. Patrick’s Day at the Pub Beavercreek

The Pub Beavercreek will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 16 and 17 with Irish food, drink specials, live music, face painting, Celtic dancers and a DJ.

Schedule:

Saturday:

1- 4 p.m.: Molly Rose

Sunday:

9 a.m.- noon: Rocky Creek

12 p.m.: Celtic Dancer

2 p.m.: Miami Valley Pipers

3:30- 6 p.m.: FinTan

7-11 p.m.: DJ Chris Lutz

When: March 16 and 17

Where: The Pub at The Greene, 39 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek

Cost: Free

More info: experiencethepub.com

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Star City Brewing Company

Star City Brewing Company in Miamisburg will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17. The Paddywhackers play from 5- 8 p.m. VIP tickets include a guaranteed table for four people near the live performance, door entry for four people, re-entry and access to live music. All proceeds will benefit the Miami Valley Adaptive Color Gaurd.

When: 5- 8 p.m. Saturday, March 17

Where: Star City Brewing Company, 319 S. Second St., Miamisburg

Cost: ; Early bird tickets are $7.50. VIP tickets are $42

More info: https://starcitybrewing.square.site

Shamrock Shindig at St. Patrick Catholic Church

St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy will host its Shamrock Shindig on March 16. There will be live music, food, unlimited drinks, a raffle and a Queen of Hearts drawing. The money is being raised for the school’s expenses associated with security, counseling services and programs, and extracurricular activities.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 409 E. Main St., Troy

Cost: $35

More info: stpattroy.org

Lucky St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl at Troll Pub

The Troll pub will once again be hosting their annual two-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Featuring live performances from bands such as Ithika and Short of Stable. The bar will also be offering their usual menu of food and drinks.

When: 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, to midnight on Sunday, March 17

Where: Troll Pub, 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Cost: $20-$35

More info: trollpub.com

St. Patrick’s ROCKS PARTY at Wings Sports Bar and Grille

Wings Sports Bar and Grille in Vandalia will hold its second St. Patrick’s ROCKS PARTY on March 17. There will be a heated tent outside and live music including Route 88, Saint Hellion, Latter and Big Mother.

Schedule

10 a.m.: Doors open

Noon- 2 p.m.: RockUup

2:45- 4:45 p.m.: The Locals

5:15.- 7:15 p.m.: Big Mother

8- 10 p.m.: Latter

10:45 a.m.- 1 a.m.: Sant Hellion

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 17

Where: Wings Sports Bar and Grille, 7901 N. Dixie Dr., Vandalia

Cost: Free

More info: wingssportsbar.com

Green Dayton 2023 at Yellow Cab Tavern

Green Dayton 2023, a tribute to ’90s Green Day on Saint Patrick’s Day, will take place March 17 at the Yellow Cab Tavern. Green Dayton is a high-energy, fun-lovin’, hard-rockin’ tribute to the band Green Day. Justin Roseberry on guitar and vocals, Bruce Hull on bass and vocals, and Brian Hoeflich on drums. Supporting them with their debut performance will be Blink 183, a ‘90s tribute to Blink 182 with Zac Pitts, Craig Myers, Mike Wordzmann, and Adam Bostik.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 17

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Cost: $12 in advance at $15 at the door

More info: yellowcabtavern.com