Fairborn’s creepy tradition not stopped by virus

Hearses, caskets and creatures abound. You never know what you’ll find when you turn a corner.

At Main Street and Maple Avenue ghoulish pirates command ghostly ships, brandish swords and guard chests of booty.

Across the street larger than life goblins and creatures dwarf a home and a Ghostbusters themed display takes over the backyard.

Despite the pandemic, Mike Foy, the owner of Foy’s Halloween stores, has kept his ghoulish tradition alive this year with spooky outdoor displays in downtown Fairborn. Hearses, caskets and creatures abound. You never know what you’ll find when you turn a corner. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF

More than a dozen skeletons come to life just north of Main Street on Pleasant Avenue. A skeleton dog rides shotgun in a “Zombie Express” vehicle adorned with skulls.

Aliens have invaded at South Maple Avenue and Dayton Drive and creepy giant pumpkin creatures stand guard along a block of South Pleasant Ave.

Wander along Main Street and horrifying sites surround the exteriors of the Foy’s stores. The scenes are illuminated at night creating hair-raising scenes.

The original Foy’s was founded in 1929 as a five-and-dime store by Mike Foy’s late grandfather, Albert. It was later operated by Foy’s father, Norman, until his death in 1987.

Last month the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce announced the cancelation of the 2020 Halloween Festival. The festivities drew thousands of people for live music, a costume contest and parade.

Foy said most of his customers will continue their Halloween traditions. “We want some normality in our life, and I think the more things that are normal the better,” he said. “At the same time, we have to protect people.”

He also believes the Halloween season may offer relief from the worries that accompany the pandemic.

People choose costumes to escape reality and be “something that they never were,” Foy said. “They can feel different and they can act different. When somebody has that mask on they can turn into something else.”