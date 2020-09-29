Fall-themed Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale planned this weekend

More than 50 downtown retailers, restaurants, cafes and artisan vendors are preparing to once again soak up the sunshine during another Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale.
The Downtown Dayton Partnership is hoping to build on last month’s successful first sidewalk sale this Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. and is encouraging friends and family to go downtown to enjoy the afternoon of open-air shopping.
Allison Swanson, Downtown Dayton Partnership marketing manager, said the closure of Fifth Street in the Oregon District on weekends has been great for businesses located within the district. However, Swanson said the DDP hopes the sidewalk sales will remind Daytonians to visit the businesses located outside of the Oregon District as well.
Activities include a free pumpkin painting activity to the first 100 people who register, free cupcake treats, free apple cider and entertainment spread throughout the footprint of the downtown event.
The “Picture Perfect Pumpkin Painting” event will happen at Picture Perfect Paint Parties, located at 123 Ludlow St. Each “class” will offer social distancing, so people will need to register and choose from several time slots throughout the day at pictureperfectpaintparties.com.
Additional free events will be happening throughout the day and a full lineup of live musical entertainment is planned:
- Marianne Kesler – 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – St. Clair Lofts
- Porch Fest Artist – 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Talbott Tower
- Danny Voris – 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Fire Blocks District
- Reyna Sings – 1:30-4 p.m. – St. Clair Lofts
- Porch Fest Artist – 1:30-4 p.m. – Talbott Tower
- Dave Holderman – 1:30-4 p.m. – Fire Blocks District
- Ben Baughman – 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – St. Clair Lofts
- Billie Ewing – 1:30-4 p.m. – Baba Love Organics
- Rob Niro and 99 Wavy – Noon-4 p.m. – Varsity House at St. Clair Lofts
- Skeleton Dust Records – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – 133 E. Third St. in the Fire Blocks District
Unless guests are consuming food or beverages, they are required to wear facial coverings both indoors and outdoors. Social distancing of at least 6 feet should also be maintained while participating in the Sidewalk Sale
A full listing of businesses, vendors and restaurants that will be out on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. and a map for where they will be located downtown can be found at www.downtowndayton.org/sidewalksale.
First Friday Fun
The first First Friday of fall will feature special events, art, dining, and entertainment options downtown on Friday, Oct. 2 beginning at 5 p.m.
October’s First Friday will also showcase local art, including a collaboration between The Contemporary and The League of Women Voters to register voters before the Oct. 5 deadline. The Edward A. Dixon Gallery will be open until 6 p.m. in its new Talbott Tower location, and a night of art and exhibit openings will take place at First Fridays at Front Street Galleries.
The pedestrian promenade in the Oregon District, Out on Fifth continues Fridays to Sundays every weekend through October. Fifth Street is transformed into a pedestrian-only area, featuring expanded outdoor dining areas, retail sales, entertainment, and other special activities.