Fall-themed Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale planned this weekend

Additional free events will be happening throughout the day and a full lineup of live musical entertainment is planned:

Marianne Kesler – 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – St. Clair Lofts

Porch Fest Artist – 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Talbott Tower

Danny Voris – 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Fire Blocks District

Reyna Sings – 1:30-4 p.m. – St. Clair Lofts

Porch Fest Artist – 1:30-4 p.m. – Talbott Tower

Dave Holderman – 1:30-4 p.m. – Fire Blocks District

Ben Baughman – 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – St. Clair Lofts

Billie Ewing – 1:30-4 p.m. – Baba Love Organics

Rob Niro and 99 Wavy – Noon-4 p.m. – Varsity House at St. Clair Lofts

Skeleton Dust Records – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – 133 E. Third St. in the Fire Blocks District

Unless guests are consuming food or beverages, they are required to wear facial coverings both indoors and outdoors. Social distancing of at least 6 feet should also be maintained while participating in the Sidewalk Sale

A full listing of businesses, vendors and restaurants that will be out on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. and a map for where they will be located downtown can be found at www.downtowndayton.org/sidewalksale.

First Friday Fun

The first First Friday of fall will feature special events, art, dining, and entertainment options downtown on Friday, Oct. 2 beginning at 5 p.m.

October’s First Friday will also showcase local art, including a collaboration between The Contemporary and The League of Women Voters to register voters before the Oct. 5 deadline. The Edward A. Dixon Gallery will be open until 6 p.m. in its new Talbott Tower location, and a night of art and exhibit openings will take place at First Fridays at Front Street Galleries.

The pedestrian promenade in the Oregon District, Out on Fifth continues Fridays to Sundays every weekend through October. Fifth Street is transformed into a pedestrian-only area, featuring expanded outdoor dining areas, retail sales, entertainment, and other special activities.