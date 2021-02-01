Fifth Street Brewpub’s ‘Growl at the Darkness’ promotion rewards beer drinkers with brewpub T-shirt

Limited-edition T-shirts are up for grabs in a Fifth Street Brewpub promotion that involves, yes, drinking Dayton beer.
Through the end of February, the “Growl at the Darkness” promotion happening at Fifth Street Brewpub offers an opportunity to support local small businesses when they need it the most.
Pick-up a “Growl at the Darkness” card at the brewpub, located at 1600 E. Fifth St., in Dayton, order a growler of any Fifth Street beer, check off the boxes in the card, and on the sixth fill, receive a brewpub T-shirt. The shirts are available to the promotion’s participants who complete their card and will not be available otherwise.
“While we can see that brighter days are ahead of us, this season promises to be one of our darkest yet,” Fifth Street Brewpub’ managers wrote on a Facebook event page. “Necessary regulations and precautions limit our ability to gather inside the brewpub, and varying Ohio weather limits your ability to enjoy our patio. These are the real and dire challenges facing Dayton small businesses this winter.”
The brewpub hopes people will wear their awarded T-shirt with pride as a sign of support for the co-op. Fifth Street is Ohio’s first 100% member-owned craft brewery.
“We know we are not alone in these challenges, and every time you are able to support us or the community, we are grateful for you and your patronage,” Fifth Street Brewpub wrote. “We remain committed to providing you with a space that is not only safe, but familiar and warm.”
For more information about Growl at the Darkness, visit the brewpub’s Facebook page or call (937) 443-0919.