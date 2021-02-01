Fifth Street Brewpub’s ‘Growl at the Darkness’ promotion rewards beer drinkers with brewpub T-shirt

Through the end of February, the “Growl at the Darkness” promotion happening at Fifth Street Brewpub offers an opportunity to support local small businesses when they need it the most.

Pick-up a “Growl at the Darkness” card at the brewpub, located at 1600 E. Fifth St., in Dayton, order a growler of any Fifth Street beer, check off the boxes in the card, and on the sixth fill, receive a brewpub T-shirt. The shirts are available to the promotion’s participants who complete their card and will not be available otherwise.