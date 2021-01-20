FINAL DAYS: Drop off your cut Christmas trees to help Dayton MetroPark’s aquatic life

Five Rivers MetroParks’ conservation team is working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to collect up to 450 used holiday trees to help bolster aquatic habitats — a practice that’s been proven to be successful, according to a Five Rivers release.

Trees can be dropped off at Eastwood MetroPark, located at 1401 Harshman Road through Jan. 21. Trees must be free of decorations, paint, tinsel and artificial snow. The drop-off site is in the park, on the lake side near the boat ramp. They will be sunk into Eastwood Lake at a later date.