Find your dream Christmas tree at one of these local farms

7701 Salem Ave., Clayton. 937-836-5826

Types of trees, costs: Pre-cut Ohio-grown trees cut, 3 to 14 feet, all varieties. Plenty of 10 - to 12-foot firs available. Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Norway Spruce, Scotch Pine, White Pine, Austrian Pine and Blue Spruce also available. Prices vary depending on variety and quality.

Extras: Fresh wreaths, branches and roping.

Hours: Open Nov. 13-24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 through Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Directions: Take I-70 west to Exit 26, turn left on Hoke Road, right on Salem Avenue; tree lot is four houses down on the right or take I-70 east to Exit 26 and the tree lot is on the left as you get off the exit.

More Info: Website | Facebook

🎄RED BARN TREE FARM

990 Soldiers Home Miamisburg Road, Miamisburg. 937-367-4508

Types of trees, costs: Due to low field stock, they will have pre-cut Canaan firs from another Ohio tree farm.

Extras: Live wreaths, Christmas crafts and free hot chocolate and cherry candy canes.

Hours: 10 a.m. until dark, Saturday and Sunday, until trees are gone. The opening date is Nov. 27.

Directions: From I-75 Dayton Mall area take State Route 725 west through Miamisburg, at the light just across the river turn right on to Soldier Home MSBG Road. The farm is one mile north on the right-hand side of the road at the intersection of Soldiers Home and Manning Roads.

More info: Website | Facebook

GREENE COUNTY

🎄 COUNTRY CHARM TREE FARM

348 Timothy Lane, Xenia. 937-352-6240

Types of trees, costs: The farm offers Firs, Spruces and Pines. Pre-cut Balsam Firs and Canaan Firs, and White Pines start at $35.

Extras: Shaking and baling services available. Handmade wreaths and grave blankets are available.

Hours: Opening day is Friday, Nov. 26. 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

Directions: Take U.S. 35 East around Xenia to U.S. 68, north on U.S. 68 toward Xenia to Union Road, follow signs for farm; or take I-71 north to Ohio 42 to U.S. 35 East to U.S. 68, follow signs to farm.

More info: Website | Facebook

Caption Carl Young of Carl and Dorothy Young’s Christmas Tree Farm outside Yellow Springs looks over one of the Christmas trees that are for sale this year. A fungus infecting some trees around the country this year has not infected trees on his farm or other area farms. JEFF GUERINI / STAFF

🎄 CARL AND DOROTHY YOUNG’S CHRISTMAS TREES

4968 U.S. 68 North, Yellow Springs. 937-708-6828

Types of trees, costs: Cut your own Scotch Pine, White Pine, Norway Spruce, Canaan Fir and Concolor Fir. All pines start at $59. Spruce trees start at $64. Fir trees start at $75. Small live potted Blue Spruce and Norway Spruce start at $89.

Extras: Will shake, wrap and load every tree. Wreaths, stands and decorations to complete your Christmas tree shopping. Saws available. Gift shop available. Free hot chocolate and popcorn available.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The farm is open for business beginning Nov. 26 and will remain open for the season until all trees are sold.

Directions: Take U.S. 68 to one mile north of Yellow Springs. Located just south of the big red barn, look for the little red tree barn next to Route 68.

More info: Website | Facebook

🎄 SPRING VALLEY TREE FARM

2642 Cook Road, Spring Valley. 937-429-1717

Types of trees, costs: Variety of spruces, pines and firs for cutting at $10 per foot, up to 9 feet and $11 per foot for trees 10 feet and above. A variety of living trees (balled and burlapped) are $30 per foot. Small potted trees of all varieties range between $10 and $25.

Extras: Saws and tree cleaning are available for $1 and bailing is also available for an additional $1. Bags are $1.50 each. Wreaths available. Decorated wreaths for $30, undecorated for $25.

Hours: Open on Nov. 26, 27, and 28 and Dec. 3, 4, and 5. Guests must reserve a time in which they plan to visit the farm by making a reservation on Spring Valley Tree Farm’s website.

Directions: East on U.S. 35. Proceed south on U.S. 42 and watch for signs as U.S. 42 narrows, just after you cross the Little Miami River.

More info: Website

MIAMI COUNTY

🎄 FULTON FARMS

2393 OH-202, Troy. 937-335-6983

Types of trees, costs: All Canaan fir trees are $50 regardless of size. Supply is very limited.

Extras: Saws and complimentary wrapping and shaking included.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting Nov. 26 through Dec. 5.

Directions: Take Ohio 202 north past Ohio 571, drive a couple of miles. Farm is on the left.

More info: Website | Facebook

WARREN COUNTY

🎄 BIG TREE PLANTATION

2544 S. Waynesville Road, Morrow. 513-836-0975

Types of trees, costs:

Canaan Fir pricing: Ranges from $70 for a six-to-seven-foot tree to $450 for a 13-to-14-foot tree. Taller trees as marked.

Fraser Fir pricing: Ranges from $75 for a six-to-seven-foot tree to $450 for a 13-to-14-foot tree.

Extras: Saws, shaking and baling services available. Free wagon rides and hot chocolate. Wreaths available; delivery, set-up and pickup services also available. Tabletop stands are also available for purchase.

Hours: Hours vary. Click this link for a full list of hours. Open from Nov. 20 to Dec. 24.

Directions: I-71 to exit 32 (Morrow); east 1.2 miles to South Waynesville Road, turn right.

More info: Website | Facebook

🎄 BERNINGER TREES AND WREATHS

1220 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon. 513-882-4441.

Types of trees, costs: All cut-your-own trees are $43, including tax. The farm has a large selection of pines and smaller selection of firs, ranging from approximately 6-7 feet.

Extras: Handmade wreaths and garland, varying in price. All trees shaken and wrapped.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday starting Nov. 26 and running through Dec. 3, due to low inventory.

Directions: From I-71, take Ohio 48 north to Ohio 123. Turn right on Ohio 123, then immediately turn right on Stubbs Mill Road. From I-75, take Ohio 63 east through Lebanon. This becomes Ohio 123. Turn right on Stubbs Mill Road. Farm is 1.1 miles on left.

More info: Facebook

BUTLER COUNTY

🎄JOHN T. NIEMAN NURSERY

3215 New London Road, Hamilton. 513-738-1012

Types of trees, costs: Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, White Pine and Leyland Cypress trees, up to 20 feet in length. Sixty acres of trees. Prices vary. Check the nursery’s website for a full pricing guide. Assistance in cutting, hauling and loading to vehicle. Balled and burlapped trees and tree stands.

Extras: Wreaths, swags, arrangements and roping.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, beginning Nov. 20.

Directions: Take U.S. 27 north to Ross-Hamilton exit. Turn left on Ohio 128. At first light, turn right on School Road, then right on Layhigh Road, turn left on New London Road.

More info: Website | Facebook

CLARK COUNTY

🎄GREENE ACRES CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

9504 Lower Valley Pike, Medway. 937-849-1486

Type of trees, costs: Cut your own Canaan Firs at $10 per foot.

Extras: Complimentary tree shaking and netting. Gift shop. Visit the alpacas.

Hours: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, starting Nov. 27.

Directions: Take I-70 to the I-675 interchange; take Spangler Road to Lower Valley Pike.

COVID-19 Precautions: Only two masked shoppers are allowed to be in the gift shop at once.

More info: Facebook

🎄PAT’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

520 Whaley Rd., New Carlisle. 937-344-0008

Type of trees, costs: Cut your own Canaan and Fraser Firs. Most trees: $70 (includes tax and shipping).

Extras: Saws provided. Wrapping service. Handmade wreaths. Grave blankets.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning Nov. 26.

Directions: A half-mile south of U.S. 40 across from Tecumseh Middle School. Farm is half-mile on left.

More info: Website