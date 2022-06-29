dayton logo
X

GET ACTIVE: Fitness Full Circle offers fun, free classes at Dayton Arcade

Yoga and Pilates are just two of the many free classes that will be offered as part of the Rotunda Summer Fitness Program "Fitness Full Circle."

Combined ShapeCaption
Yoga and Pilates are just two of the many free classes that will be offered as part of the Rotunda Summer Fitness Program "Fitness Full Circle."

What to Do
By Debbie Juniewicz, Contributing Writer
38 minutes ago

Yoga, Pilates, barre, high intensity interval training (HIIT) or Swerk – or, better yet, all of the above.

The Rotunda Summer Fitness Program “Fitness Full Circle” will offer a wide variety of fitness classes free of charge on Wednesdays in July and August in the Dayton Arcade rotunda. Fitness Full Circle – sponsored by Friends of the Dayton Arcade, The Hub Powered by PNC, and BLC Entertainment – gets underway on Wednesday, July 6 with classes held weekly from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. through August 31.

Combined ShapeCaption
Yoga and Pilates are just two of the many free classes that will be offered as part of the Rotunda Summer Fitness Program "Fitness Full Circle." CONTRIBUTED

Yoga and Pilates are just two of the many free classes that will be offered as part of the Rotunda Summer Fitness Program "Fitness Full Circle." CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Yoga and Pilates are just two of the many free classes that will be offered as part of the Rotunda Summer Fitness Program "Fitness Full Circle." CONTRIBUTED

“There has been a lot of talk, since we first opened, about having a workout class,” said Megan Dunn Peters, Dayton Arcade community manager. “It’s important to us to engage with the community in a variety of different ways and this is one of those ways.”

ExploreFourth of July 2022: What you need to know to celebrate locally

The program, however, is about more than fitness. It’s about collaboration as all the classes in the nine-week series will be taught by local instructors from Dayton fitness facilities such as Rinse Cycle, Space Three and Speakeasy Yoga.

“At The Hub, collaboration is one of our top priorities,” said Bonnie Kling, director of operations and collaboration at the Entrepreneurs Center.

“It’s really not about us, it’s about the value we can bring to businesses in the community,” Dunn Peters said. “The Dayton Arcade would not have been possible without the support of community partners, so anytime we can involve the community in some way, we want to do that.”

With each session offering a different type of workout – from relaxing yoga to invigorating HIIT – participants can break a sweat week after week without getting bored. The format also provides the opportunity to try new or unique options at no cost before beginning a new fitness routine.

“The instructors we use are definitely looking forward to introducing themselves and their classes to the community,” Kling said.

The indoor venue is also an ideal location to beat the summer heat.

“And we are finally at a point where people are feeling more comfortable working out together again,” Dunn Peters added.

Participants need only bring a mat, water bottle and their enthusiasm.

ExploreYumi Boba Tea opens second location near Dayton Mall, plans to expand

Rotunda Summer Fitness Program “Fitness Full Circle”

What: Free fitness series with classes including yoga, Pilates, barre, HIIT and Swerk

Where: Dayton Arcade Rotunda, 35 W. 4th St.

When: Wednesdays 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in July and August, doors open to registered participants 15 minutes prior to the start of each class.

Who: 18 and older

More: Registration is required. All participants must sign a fitness waiver. Visit www.arcadedayton.com or the Dayton Arcade on Facebook prior to weekly classes for details and registration information.

In Other News
1
Springfield Summer Arts Festival Kicks off tonight
2
Class Act Drama to present ‘Oklahoma!’ in Kettering this month
3
CURRENT: Dayton Pride weekend events start tonight: ‘This year we are...
4
Comedian Donnell Rawlings to perform at Wiley’s this weekend
5
Audience video seems to show Dave Chappelle tackled on stage during LA...

About the Author

Debbie Juniewicz
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top