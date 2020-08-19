Girl Scouts releasing french toast-inspired cookie for 2021 season

Who says french toast is just for breakfast?
Starting in 2021, it will pair just as well with wine as a dessert -- all thanks to a new Girl Scouts cookie flavor.
The Girl Scouts of the United States of America have announced that Toast-Yay!, a new flavor, will be added to the 2021 cookie lineup. The bread-shaped cookies resemble mini slices of French toast and are topped with icing.
Girl Scouts began offering consumers the option to buy cookies online due to the pandemic.
Girl Scout cookie season officially begins in January, so we will all have to patiently wait to try them until then.