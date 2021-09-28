Pumpkin Pickin’: The best places to pick your own pumpkins in Miami Valley

More info: youngsdairy.com/pick-your-own-pumpkins | Facebook.com/YoungsDairy

Customers at Young’s Jersey Dairy can pick their own pumpkins from the farm’s vast collection of fall goods from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Each pumpkin is $9.50 or three for $26 and four for $34. This price includes a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Cowvin’s Corny Bin, located between the Dairy Store and the barn. Customers will be able to pay for their pumpkins at Cowvin’s Corny Bin or inside at the counter of either restaurant or gift shops.

However, if the trek to the pumpkin patch doesn’t sound ideal for you, there is the option of picking out a pumpkin from the field and display next to the Dairy Store. Many of these pumpkins are smaller and less expensive.

After you pick out the perfect pumpkin, challenge yourself to finish Cowvin’s Corny Maze.

🎃Niederman Family Farm

Caption The Niederman Family Farm's pumpkin patch. Credit: Niederman Family Farm Credit: Niederman Family Farm

Location: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd., Liberty Township

Hours: Open now through Oct. 31 every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More info: niedermanfamilyfarm.com/pumpkins | Facebook.com/niedermanfamilyfarm

All the pumpkins at the Niederman Family Farm’s pumpkin patch are 50 cents per pound. Those who simply wish to visit the farm to purchase pumpkins do not have to purchase a general admission ticket.

All tickets to enter the farm must be purchased online by visiting the Niederman Family Farm’s website. General admission tickets are $13 per person (children ages 2 and under get in for free), and include the following fall-inspired activities:

- The four-acre corn maze

- Hayrides

- Lil' sprout route

- Jumping pillow

- Ball zones

- Kids tractor play area

- Kids tiny houses

- Climbing web

- Animal exhibits

- Climbing Hill

- Human Foosball

- Tug-o-war

- Duck Races

- Teatherball

- Pipe swings

After your fall fun, munch on a fall-inspired snack like caramel apples or kettle corn by visiting the farm’s market, full of seasonal favorites.

🎃Burwinkel Farms

Caption Burwinkel Farms is a great way to spend a fall day - there s something fun and exciting for everyone. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross (Butler County)

Hours: Pumpkin patch will be available now through Oct. 31 on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More info: www.burwinkelfarms.com | Facebook.com/BurwinkelFarms

For $8 per person, customers can enjoy a round-trip hayride, one small pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, all activities and a sunflower. For $5, customers will be able to do all of these activities without the option of the roundtrip hayride. Guests 2 years old and younger can get in for free.

🎃Brown’s Family Farm Market

Caption Brown’s Family Farm Market offers affordable fun for everyone at their Fall Family Fun Weekends, which runs through October 31. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 11620 Hamilton–Cleves Road, Hamilton

Hours: The pumpkin patch will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 30. Hayrides and barrel train rides on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 30.

More info: brownsfarmmarket.com | Facebook.com/brownsfarmmarket

Every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 30, customers are welcome to pick out their own pumpkins and indulge in a number of other family-friendly fall activities, like hayrides, Barrel Train rides, a corn maze, play areas, visits with farm animals and a chance to comb through fall-inspired treats at the farm market.

🎃Irons Fruit Farm

Caption You can buy your pumpkins pre-picked on weekdays at Iron's Fruit Farm, or you can pick your own on weekends. (Source: Facebook)

Location: 1640 Stubbs Mills Road, Lebanon

Hours: Pumpkin patch is open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: www.ironsfruitfarm.com | Facebook/IronsFruitFarm

Until the pumpkins are gone, customers will be able to pick out their very own pumpkins from Irons Fruit Farm’s pumpkin patch. Hayrides run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they provide the only way to get to the pumpkin patch. Pumpkins are 49 cents per pound.

Along with an ample offering of pumpkins, the farm will also have a corn maze and other fall treats available, such as fritters, cider donuts and pies.

🎃Fulton Farms

Caption Fulton's Farm offers a huge selection of pumpkins, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding the right one for you. (Source: Facebook)

Location: 2393 OH-202, Troy

Hours: Hayrides to U-Pick pumpkin patch will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 31.

More info: fultonfarms.com | Facebook

For $8 per person, customers at Fulton Farms in Troy can enjoy a round-trip hayride to the U-Pick pumpkin patch, a pumpkin and “time behind the Farm Market to play.”

After you pick out the perfect pumpkin, swing by the Fulton Farms Market to explore the other seasonal favorites, like gourds, decorations and baked goods.

🎃Peifer Orchards

Caption Peifer Orchards in Yellow Springs allows customers to pick out their own pumpkins from their pumpkin patch every weekend throughout September and October. Credit: Peifer Orchards Credit: Peifer Orchards

Location: 4590 US 68 N., Yellow Springs

Hours: U-Pick pumpkin patch will be open to the public through the middle or end of October on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: www.peiferorchards.com | Facebook.com/peiferorchards

Until every pumpkin is gone and the apples are out of season, Peifer Orchards in Yellow Springs will provide customers the option of picking their own apples and pumpkins.

Entry to the farm is $2 per person and children 3 and under get in for free. Specialty pumpkins will also be for sale.

🎃Tuken’s Orchard & Farm Market

Caption Linda Weymouth of Springfield takes a walk through the pumpkin patch of Tukens Orchard Farm Market at Kiwanis Oktoberfest in West Alexandria on Sunday Oct. 12. Credit: Teesha McClam Credit: Teesha McClam

Location: 15725 Dayton Eaton Pike, West Alexandria

Hours: Open now through an undetermined date in Oct. on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: www.tukensfarmmarket.com | Facebook

Tuken’s Orchard & Farm Market will be offering U-Pick pumpkins this season. The orchard’s store will also be housing pre-picked pumpkins, mum flowers, apple cider and other seasonal favorites for purchasing.

🎃Brumbaugh Fruit and Fun Farm

Caption Brumbaugh's Fruit and Fun Farm is the perfect place for a family outting, with over 23 different activities. (Source: Facebook)

Location: 6420 Hollansburg Arcanum Road, Arcanum

Hours: Fun Farm hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays from now through Oct. 31. The market is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

More info: www.brumbaughfruitfarm.com | Facebook

For $10 per person (children ages 3 and under, and those over 65, get in for free), customers can enjoy a number of fall activities, like the corn maze, several play areas and a hayride to and from the pumpkin patch. Customers can pay for all of their pumpkins at the main entrance when exiting the farm.

The market and bakery will also be open during the weekends for those who wish to snack on a number of seasonal delights, including hot apple cider, pumpkin rolls and fresh produce.

🎃Lucas Bros. Fall Fest

Caption The pumpkin patch at the Lucas Bros. Fall Fest. Credit: Lucas Bros. Fall Fest Credit: Lucas Bros. Fall Fest

Location: 3229 Ferry Road, Bellbrook

Hours: Open now through Oct. 31. Pumpkin and shop sales on Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Fall Fest on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More info: www.lucasbrosfarms.com | Facebook.com/LucasBrosFallFest

This family-friendly festival will be taking on another fall season with a U-Pick pumpkin patch, hayride through the woods, corn maze, free straw maze, farm animals and more.

The complete package (entry to the hayride and corn maze and one small pumpkin) is $13 per person on Fridays and $15 per person on Saturdays and Sundays. Children ages 2 and under can get in for free. Pumpkins from the U-Pick pumpkin patch are priced by the pound.

🎃Schappacher Farms

Caption The collection of pumpkins available in Schappacher Farms' market. Credit: Schappacher Farms Credit: Schappacher Farms

Location: 3068 West, OH-73, Wilmington

Hours: Open every weekend through the fall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

More info: schappacherfarms.com | Facebook.com/schappacherfarms

Opening for yet another season in Wilmington, Schappacher Farms is again offering a multitude of fall activities, like a free corn maze, free hayrides, farm animals, pumpkin patches, caramel apples and other sweets and more.

The farm will also host a number of fall-related activities this season, so be sure to monitor their Facebook page for upcoming seasonal fun.

🎃Katie’s Pumpkin Barn

Location: 2128 New Germany Trebein Rd., Xenia

Hours: Open every day of the week except for Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

More info: www.facebook.com/KatiesPumpkinBarn

Katie’s Pumpkin Barn will be selling an assortment of pumpkins from now through the end of October.

No photographers or dogs are allowed on the farm and the only permitted payment methods are cash and check.

🎃Kleather’s Pumpkin Patch

Location: 90 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More info: kleathers.com | facebook.com/kleatherspumpkinpatch

This family-run business features plenty of photo opportunities, from its life-size pumpkin carriage to its Pumpkin Train.

Aside from the adorable ambiance, Kleather’s Pumpkin Patch also sells an assortment of fall items, including pumpkins, gourds, squash, straw bales, fresh apple cider, fall-themed cookies and other delicious fall items. Pumpkins are priced per pound and there is no admission fee to enter the farm.

🎃Sizemore Farm

Location: 7603 Upper Miamisburg Rd., Miamisburg

Hours: Open every day of the week except for Mondays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More info: www.facebook.com/fallpumpkinsizemorefarm

From now through Halloween, Sizemore Farm in Miamisburg will be offering U-pick pumpkins, apple cider, hayrides, kettle corn and fresh apples.

While you’re picking out the best pumpkins, let the kids indulge in a Dragon Wagon Ride around the farm.