Gyro Palace shuts down after nearly 2 decades in Riverside

A Greek-Mediterranean restaurant that has operated since 2001 in Riverside and was a popular lunch spot for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employees has closed its doors.
Gyro Palace, 4884 Airway Road in the Airway Plaza Shopping Center, shut down earlier this month. Its owners could not be reached late last week or early this week to determine whether there are any plans to reopen in a new location.
Credit: Mark Fisher
Two other Dayton-area restaurants that share the “Gyro Palace” name — one in Miamisburg across Ohio 741 from the Dayton Mall, and one on Brown Street near the University of Dayton — are not affiliated with the Riverside restaurant, employees at both locations said over the weekend, and both of those restaurants remain open and operating.
Gyro Palace opened in December 2001, serving a variety of Greek, European and Middle Eastern dishes.
Credit: Mark Fisher