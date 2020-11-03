Hairless Hare brewery spreads out its anniversary celebration to all week

“With things being so crazy this year, it really didn’t make sense to have an anniversary party on one day, since most would not be able to get a seat, so we decided to have an anniversary week!” Hairless Hare’s owners said on the brewery’s Facebook page Monday night. “As always, we can’t thank you enough for your support over the years. It truly makes this crazy dream possible.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the brewery will be tapping its 7th Anniversary Double New England IPA, and will also offer Blueberry Vanilla Mead on tap as well as several beers from the New Holland brewery as part of a “tap takeover” that will include two variants of Dragon’s Milk Reserve. Two pizza specials also will be offered: Brew House Rancher with smoked chicken breast and peppered bacon and a Pesto Alfredo White Pizza with spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella, feta, fresh basil, balsamic reduction and lemon zest.