Hamilton’s Third Eye Brewing floats a world-record attempt

One other reason to attempt the record, said Montgomery, “Why not?”

“It was an idea Dow Scoggins and I had many years ago,” he said. “I think we probably had one too many beers and thought it would be a great idea.”

The world record attempt, which isn’t an established Guinness World Record, is based on the claim made in a 2013 article on Thrillist. A San Francisco bar reportedly holds the title after they reportedly made the world’s largest ice cream beer float. Scoggins said that’s the written record he’s come across, so that’s the standard they must beat.

The attempt on Wednesday evening at Third Eye Brewing, 850 S. Erie Blvd., will be about four times of the benchmark established in San Fransicco. According to the 2013 Thrillist article, the world’s largest ice cream beer float is 68 ounces of beer and 12 scoops (about 6 cups) of ice cream. The Hamilton attempt will have 27 cans (more than 300 ounces or around 9 liters) of Third Eye’s Higher Purpose and 2.5 quarts of Graeter’s ice cream (which is about 20 scoops).

The float construction, which will take less than 15 minutes, starts promptly at 7 p.m. Wednesday and all measurements will be documented. A select number of patrons will have a chance to take a sip from the world’s largest beer float, and receive a certificate. Individual ice cream beer floats will also be sold on Wednesday.

“People who like sweet or pastry stouts like this, this is just going to be right up their alley,” Scoggins said.

They’ll apply for a Guinness record and submit all documentation to the organization, which could take several months for a response. The organization will either accept the documents or ask them to do it again with an adjudicator present. If the latter is the case, Scoggins and Montgomery said they’ll use an even bigger vessel.

According to Guinness, they receive more than 1,000 applications for world records every week, and each application is reviewed. It could be up to 12 weeks (unless there is a large volume of applications at the time of submission) for a response.

Being one of the newer businesses in Hamilton, Montgomery said they “want to bring as much good attention to Hamilton as possible, and I think it’s just one step.”

Third Eye Brewing opened its Hamilton location in November. The original brewery is in Sharonville.