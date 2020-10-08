Here’s how one Dayton restaurant is trying to keep its patio diners happy — and warm

“We can move them, we can turn them up or down,” Wick-Gagnet said. “It’s another aspect to manage, but we are doing what we can to extend service outside.”

Wick-Gagnet said she had dinner under the heaters on the Coco’s Bistro patio herself with her husband and family on a cool night just after the heaters arrived. “They worked great,” she said.

When we visited Coco’s earlier this week after a weekday lunch service, Wick-Gagnet was on her way out — to buy more propane.

COMING SUNDAY IN THE DAYTON DAILY NEWS

For an in-depth look at how several Dayton-area restaurants are trying to extend their outdoor-dining season to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic, check out Sunday’s Dayton Daily News.