HOLIDAY LIGHTS 2023: Where to find some of the best displays in the Miami Valley and beyond

DRIVE-THROUGH LIGHTS DISPLAYS

WHISPERING CHRISTMAS IN EATON

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Since 1987, the Whispering Christmas lights display has been a holiday favorite in the city of Eaton. The display, held at Fort St. Clair Park from Dec. 1-31, features over 2 million lights. The event will be drive-through-only but Santa will wave from the gazebo as visitors pass.

The cost is $5 per vehicle. Visitors can enter at the main entrance off Camden Road.

When: Dec. 1 through Dec. 31.

Hours: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Fort St. Clair Park, 135 Camden Road, Eaton

Cost: $5 per car

More info: Facebook

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT LOST CREEK RESERVE

Located on a scenic 456-acre reserve, this mile-long drive-through tour features 60 light displays, including animated displays. The tour journeys through the woods, farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow in the beauty of the season.

When: Open on weekends from Nov. 25 through Dec. 23.

Hours: Fridays through Sundays, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bonus days are Dec. 18-21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. St. Rt. 41, Troy

Cost: $10 per car and $30 for groups of 15+. (Cash Only)

More info: (937) 335-6273 | www.miamicountyparks.com/holiday-lights

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

LIGHT UP MIDDLETOWN

With over a million sparkling lights, themed displays and more, Light Up Middletown is in its 24th year as a part of the holiday tradition in the city.

When: Every night from Thanksgiving Day through Dec. 31

Hours: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. in Middletown

Cost: Cash donations accepted.

More info: www.lightupmiddletown.org

HOLIDAY LIGHTS ON THE HILL IN HAMILTON

Featuring over 1 million LED lights, this art installation from the creators of Lumenocity and BLINK Cincinnati is a part of Holiday Lights on the Hill at Pyramid Hill. The 2½ mile drive-through show, titled Journey Borealis, brings art and nature together in a 300-acre sculpture park.

When: Through Dec. 31.

Hours: Tuesdays through Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Location: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton

Cost: Admission for Pyramid Hill members presenting a current membership card is $15 per carload. Non-members pay $25 per carload.

More info: 513-863-8336 | https://www.pyramidhill.org/

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

LAND OF ILLUSION CHRISTMAS GLOW

See over 3.8 million lights at this Christmas Around the World drive-through experience. A petting zoo, gift shop, Santa’s Workshop and Christmas Village will also be available for visits.

When: Nov. 22 through Dec. 30. Closed from Nov. 27 through 29 and on Christmas Day.

Hours: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Rd., Middletown

Cost: $12 per person, children 2 years and under get in for free.

More info: www.landofillusion.com/glow/attractions/christmas-drive-thru

NIGHTS OF LIGHTS AT CONEY ISLAND

This 2½ mile drive-through light display features more than one million LED lights synchronized to festive holiday music. Features include larger-than-life Christmas trees, glowing snowflakes, dancing candy canes and tunnels of lights.

When: Daily through Dec. 31.

Hours: Dusk through 10 p.m.

Location: Coney Island Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Cost: 1-8 person vehicles ($30); 9-15 person vehicles ($50) Sunday-Thursday, ($100) Fridays and Saturdays; 16+ person vehicles ($75) Sunday-Thursday, ($150) Fridays and Saturdays.

More info: https://coneyislandpark.com/event/holiday-light-show/

WALK-THROUGH LIGHTS DISPLAYS

Yuletide Village Season of Lights

The Ohio Renaissance Festival may be over, but that doesn’t mean the cheer has stopped! At the same location, families can explore the beautiful park with gorgeous lights and many fun activities. The park is also offering Brimstone Haunt, a horror attraction aimed at older audiences.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 24 to Dec. 16. Fridays are 5- 9 p.m. and Saturdays are 3 - 9 p.m.; Brimstone Haunt is open Dec. 9 and 16, from 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Location: 10542 OH-73, Waynesville, OH 45068

Cost: $17 for adults, 12 and under get in free. Combo packages are offered for Brimstone Haunt and Yuletide Village for $27.

More info: https://yuletidevillage.com/

CLIFTON MILL

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Be prepared for a dazzling array of over 4 million lights covering the mill, gorge, riverbanks, trees and bridges. The festivities include a Miniature Village and Santa Claus Museum. Refreshments for sale.

When: Nov. 24 through Dec. 30

Hours: Open seven nights a week from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Location: 75 Water St., Clifton

Cost: $15 per person. Children ages three and younger get in for free.

More info: cliftonmill.com/christmas

WOODLAND LIGHTS

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Woodland lights has been entertaining families in Ohio since 1993, and they show no signs of stopping. This year, instead of amusement rides, the park has decided to add a train ride that takes guests through a separate path to see even more lights.

When: Friday through Sunday from Nov. 17-26; Thursday through Sunday beginning Dec. 1; and nightly from Dec. 14-23.

Hours: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gates close at 8:30 p.m.

Location: Countryside Park on the campus of the Washington Twp. RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.

Cost: Tickets may be purchased for $9 at www.woodlandlights.org or at the gate. Children 2 and under are admitted free. Season passes are $20 each.

More info: www.washingtontwp.org/recreation/woodland_lights

A CARILLON CHRISTMAS

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

During the holiday season, Carillon Historical Park astounds with the Carillon Tree of Light, standing at 200 feet tall. Visitors will also be able to visit with Santa through Dec. 23, go holiday shopping, indulge in holiday-inspired treats and more.

When: Nov. 21 through Dec. 30. Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Hours: 5 p.m. -9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5 p.m. -10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Cost: $14 per adult (ages 18-59); $12 per senior (ages 60+); $10 per child (ages 3-17) and free to children under 2 and Dayton History members.

More info: www.daytonhistory.org/events/special-events/a-carillon-christmas

THE CHRISTMAS RANCH

The Christmas Ranch, located in Morrow, is an indoor and outdoor experience with seven heated buildings in the village area. The ranch has an expansive light display, animals, train and wagon rides, Christmas shops, Santa’s bakery and cafe, and bonfire.

When: Nov. 17 through Dec. 23. Closed Thanksgiving Day.

Hours: Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Location: 3205 S. Waynesville Rd., Morrow

Cost: $37 per carload, $47 per oversized van (10+ visitors) and free parking, Save $5 when you reserve your tickets online first.

More info: www.thechristmasranch.com

PNC FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS AT THE CINCINNATI ZOO

Credit: Angela Hatke Credit: Angela Hatke

The 41st annual PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo features 4 million colorful, twinkling lights, a blacklight puppet show and the Wild Lights show on Swan Lake. Zoo visitors can also search for five hidden Fiona fairies in Fairyland.

When: Nov. 17 through Jan. 7

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati

Cost: Included in zoo admission, which varies for dates and times.

More info: cincinnatizoo.org/events/festival-of-lights

WINTERFEST AT KINGS ISLAND

Kings Island’s holiday celebration will feature 11 “winter wonderland” areas, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, the Eiffel Tower turned into a magical Christmas tree, and a nightly WinterFest Wonderland parade.

When: Select nights from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31.

Hours: Hours vary, so be sure to check Kings Island’s calendar prior to planning your trip.

Location: 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason

Cost: Tickets start at $29.99 per person.

More info: www.visitkingsisland.com/events/winterfest