How to support Dayton’s local stores and shops on Small Business Saturday

Most local businesses have online stores, and many restaurants offer gift cards that can be purchased online, so shoppers can make the most of Small Business Saturday without ever leaving their house, if desired.

But for those who do want to venture out, the “OPEN Downtown” page on downtowndayton.org is a great tool to see all of downtown Dayton’s open businesses, their hours and how to shop at each online.

“The important thing is, no matter how you choose to do your shopping, not only on Small Business Saturday, but throughout the holiday season, think of our locally owned small businesses,” Gudorf said.

Here are some of the Dayton local businesses offering special Small Business Saturday deals:

Eating Local

🍴Trolley Stop

530 E. Fifth St.

Half-off Happy Hour with Hot Chocolate and Hot Cider cocktails

🍴Mudlick Tap House

135 E. Second St.

New Holland Brewery Challenge: Stop in and enjoy some winter brews with New Holland Brewing and be entered for a chance to win a New Holland Brewing fire pit and more prizes. The Tap House Holiday Pack is a gift for that “hard to buy for” beer lover: For $50, customers can purchase a T-shirt hoodie in their choice of size, two pint glasses and a $25 gift card.

🍴Winans Chocolates and Coffee

221 N. Patterson Blvd.

Stop in for a special on wine flights for $15, or get a free piece of chocolate with purchase of Latte.

🍴Café 1610

521 Wayne Ave.

Dayton’s newest all-vegan restaurant will be featuring a plate of lentil loaf, mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy and greens for $20.

🍴Butter Café

1106 Brown St.

The small eatery that regulars call simply “Butter” is offering a 10% discount on carry-out orders on Small Business Saturday.

🍴Glo Juice Bar + Café

1120 Brown St.

Glo is offering half-off smoothie bowls all day.

🍴The Barrel House

417 E. Third St.

Get $3 off al 64 oz. growler fills and $2 off all 32 oz. howler fills.

🍴Lily’s Dayton

329 E. 5th St.

Lily’s is offering $1 beignets and $1 deviled eggs for dine-in or carryout with purchase of entrée all weekend long for an expanded Small Business Saturday. That means beignets and deviled eggs can be ordered at brunch Sat. and Sun.10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at dinner Sat. and Sun., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shopping Local

🛍️Space Three

39 S. St. Clair St

The fitness center is offering two deals that will be available both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Deal one — Buy a five-class pass for $75, get one class free. Deal two — purchase a 10-class pass for $140, get three classes for free.

🛍️Baba Love Organics

116 W. Fifth St.

Shop in-store and receive 10% off when you mention Downtown Dayton Partnership.

🛍️Omega Music

318 E. Fifth St.

Saturday only, get a $25 gift card for $20, get a $50 gift card for $40, get a $75 gift card for $60 and get a $100 gift card for $80. Shop for gift cards online at omegamusicdayton.com.

🛍️Dayton Society of Artists

48 High St.

The gallery is celebrating the opening of Emergence, an emerging-artist exhibition.

🛍️Now and Zen DIY Studio

37 S. St. Clair St.

Get a free air plant Christmas ornament with purchase of any Terrarium DIY Kit for $30 or more.

🛍️Square One Salon and Spa

506 E. Third -St.

Shop at the salon on Small Business Saturday and get a free gift with purchase.

🛍️Vidia’s Closet

27 S. St. Clair St.

Shop and receive 20% off all items in the store, plus $10 off coupons for the first 10 customers that shop on Small Business Saturday.

🛍️Wellness Studio

114 N. St. Clair St.

Book a service and receive a Wellness Ascension Goodie bag that includes a custom-designed gift bag highlighting some of the boutique’s services. Depending on the desired service, each bag will contain curated wellness offerings and gifts.

🛍️The Contemporary Dayton studio -

Shop online at thecontemporarydayton.org for hand-made gifts from local artists with The Contemporary Dayton Holiday Co-Share.

🛍️Puff Apothecary

605 E. Fifth St.

Receive $10 off of any order of $60 or more by using the code: BUNDLE10.

🛍️The Dayton Art Institute

The physical museum and its gift shop are closed temporarily due to the pandemic and stay-at-home advisory, but people can still shop for Dayton-centric holiday gifts at the online Museum Store. All purchases benefit the Dayton Art Institute.

🛍️Clash Dayton

521 E. Fifth St.

Clash is offering a number of specials on Saturday including all sunglasses are priced at $10, Pundies are $8, locally made bar soaps are $4, bandannas are $3, all tags marked vintage are 20% off, all plus-size clothing is 20% off and all shoes are 20%.

🛍️Heart Mercantile

438 E. Fifth St.

All weekend long, online orders over $50 get free shipping on heartmercantile.com.