How to support Dayton’s local stores and shops on Small Business Saturday

While staying healthy is a top priority this holiday shopping season, there are still safe ways to support Dayton’s small businesses that need the support now more than ever.
Nov. 28 is the 11th Annual Small Business Saturday, focused on supporting the diverse range of local businesses that help create jobs, boost the economy and enhance neighborhoods in small towns and big cities throughout the country.
“COVID has hit our small businesses really hard,” said Sandy Gudorf, Downtown Dayton Partnership president, “and we encourage folks to support our locally owned small businesses in any way. Whether it’s online (ordering) or curbside pick-up, there are so many ways that you can support our businesses. This has been a really tough year, (so) into the holidays and beyond is going to be really tough for them.”
Before starting a Small Business Saturday Dayton-centric adventure, it’s important to remember that shops and restaurants are following safety protocols and state COVID-19 guidelines that often limit shoppers inside a place of business. If heading out to shop in-person, remember that a little patience and understanding will go a long way.
“First and foremost, I think that individuals need to do what they feel comfortable with,” Gudorf said. “If you go out, do it wisely.”
Most local businesses have online stores, and many restaurants offer gift cards that can be purchased online, so shoppers can make the most of Small Business Saturday without ever leaving their house, if desired.
But for those who do want to venture out, the “OPEN Downtown” page on downtowndayton.org is a great tool to see all of downtown Dayton’s open businesses, their hours and how to shop at each online.
“The important thing is, no matter how you choose to do your shopping, not only on Small Business Saturday, but throughout the holiday season, think of our locally owned small businesses,” Gudorf said.
Here are some of the Dayton local businesses offering special Small Business Saturday deals:
Eating Local
🍴Trolley Stop
530 E. Fifth St.
Half-off Happy Hour with Hot Chocolate and Hot Cider cocktails
🍴Mudlick Tap House
135 E. Second St.
New Holland Brewery Challenge: Stop in and enjoy some winter brews with New Holland Brewing and be entered for a chance to win a New Holland Brewing fire pit and more prizes. The Tap House Holiday Pack is a gift for that “hard to buy for” beer lover: For $50, customers can purchase a T-shirt hoodie in their choice of size, two pint glasses and a $25 gift card.
🍴Winans Chocolates and Coffee
221 N. Patterson Blvd.
Stop in for a special on wine flights for $15, or get a free piece of chocolate with purchase of Latte.
🍴Café 1610
521 Wayne Ave.
Dayton’s newest all-vegan restaurant will be featuring a plate of lentil loaf, mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy and greens for $20.
🍴Butter Café
1106 Brown St.
The small eatery that regulars call simply “Butter” is offering a 10% discount on carry-out orders on Small Business Saturday.
🍴Glo Juice Bar + Café
1120 Brown St.
Glo is offering half-off smoothie bowls all day.
🍴The Barrel House
417 E. Third St.
Get $3 off al 64 oz. growler fills and $2 off all 32 oz. howler fills.
🍴Lily’s Dayton
329 E. 5th St.
Lily’s is offering $1 beignets and $1 deviled eggs for dine-in or carryout with purchase of entrée all weekend long for an expanded Small Business Saturday. That means beignets and deviled eggs can be ordered at brunch Sat. and Sun.10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at dinner Sat. and Sun., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Shopping Local
🛍️Space Three
39 S. St. Clair St
The fitness center is offering two deals that will be available both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Deal one — Buy a five-class pass for $75, get one class free. Deal two — purchase a 10-class pass for $140, get three classes for free.
🛍️Baba Love Organics
116 W. Fifth St.
Shop in-store and receive 10% off when you mention Downtown Dayton Partnership.
🛍️Omega Music
318 E. Fifth St.
Saturday only, get a $25 gift card for $20, get a $50 gift card for $40, get a $75 gift card for $60 and get a $100 gift card for $80. Shop for gift cards online at omegamusicdayton.com.
🛍️Dayton Society of Artists
48 High St.
The gallery is celebrating the opening of Emergence, an emerging-artist exhibition.
🛍️Now and Zen DIY Studio
37 S. St. Clair St.
Get a free air plant Christmas ornament with purchase of any Terrarium DIY Kit for $30 or more.
🛍️Square One Salon and Spa
506 E. Third -St.
Shop at the salon on Small Business Saturday and get a free gift with purchase.
🛍️Vidia’s Closet
27 S. St. Clair St.
Shop and receive 20% off all items in the store, plus $10 off coupons for the first 10 customers that shop on Small Business Saturday.
🛍️Wellness Studio
114 N. St. Clair St.
Book a service and receive a Wellness Ascension Goodie bag that includes a custom-designed gift bag highlighting some of the boutique’s services. Depending on the desired service, each bag will contain curated wellness offerings and gifts.
🛍️The Contemporary Dayton studio -
Shop online at thecontemporarydayton.org for hand-made gifts from local artists with The Contemporary Dayton Holiday Co-Share.
🛍️Puff Apothecary
605 E. Fifth St.
Receive $10 off of any order of $60 or more by using the code: BUNDLE10.
🛍️The Dayton Art Institute
The physical museum and its gift shop are closed temporarily due to the pandemic and stay-at-home advisory, but people can still shop for Dayton-centric holiday gifts at the online Museum Store. All purchases benefit the Dayton Art Institute.
🛍️Clash Dayton
521 E. Fifth St.
Clash is offering a number of specials on Saturday including all sunglasses are priced at $10, Pundies are $8, locally made bar soaps are $4, bandannas are $3, all tags marked vintage are 20% off, all plus-size clothing is 20% off and all shoes are 20%.
🛍️Heart Mercantile
438 E. Fifth St.
All weekend long, online orders over $50 get free shipping on heartmercantile.com.