Hunt for blacklight pumpkins after dark at Caesar Ford Park next week

Instead of the typical illuminated jack-o-lanterns, the trails along Caesar Ford Park will be lined with pumpkins painted with blacklight paint. Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., guests will be given blacklight flashlights to search for the special pumpkins along a mile of spooky, dark trails.

Over the past few months, park naturalist Mel Grosvenor has spent over 100 hours painting detailed designs from “bugs to cartoon characters to famous horror movie actors” on pumpkins with blacklight paint.