It’s National Scavenger Hunt Day! Local council celebrates with massive hunt for clues across the Miami Valley

The Miami Valley Recreation Activities Council is hosting a massive scavenger hunt across multiple cities in the Miami Valley starting today, May 24, National Scavenger Hunt Day.
The “Let’s Play” Scavenger Hunt will begin across parks and recreation agencies in the following Miami Valley cities and areas:
- Beavercreek
- Dayton
- Fairborn
- Kettering
- Miamisburg
- Moraine
- Oakwood
- Washington Township
Clues are given out on the Scavr app to help participants determine which park or spot within each agency is hiding a sign with a QR code that will be scanned by the app. Participants are challenged to solve all eight clues and find the corresponding signs at each location.
The scavenger hunt will take place between Monday, May 24 and Sunday, June 6. Participants are permitted to hunt from dawn to dusk each day.
Those who find and scan all eight QR codes in the Scavr app will be entered into a drawing to win $250, $100 or $50.
To participate in the “Let’s Play” Scavenger Hunt, participants must download the Scavr app and register for the free event by paying a visit to the city of Beavercreek’s website. More information about the event can be found on the Miami Valley Recreation Activities Council’s Facebook page.
Credit: Miami Valley Recreation Activities Council
HOW TO GO
What: Miami Valley Recreation Activities Council’s “Let’s Play” Scavenger Hunt
Where: Parks and spots in eight different cities across the Miami Valley
When: Between Monday, May 24 and Sunday, June 6. Participants are permitted to hunt from dawn to dusk each day.
Cost: Free