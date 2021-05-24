dayton logo
It’s National Scavenger Hunt Day! Local council celebrates with massive hunt for clues across the Miami Valley

Children hiking as a part of an event hosted by the Miami Valley Recreation Activities Council.
By Ashley Moor

The Miami Valley Recreation Activities Council is hosting a massive scavenger hunt across multiple cities in the Miami Valley starting today, May 24, National Scavenger Hunt Day.

The “Let’s Play” Scavenger Hunt will begin across parks and recreation agencies in the following Miami Valley cities and areas:

  • Beavercreek
  • Dayton
  • Fairborn
  • Kettering
  • Miamisburg
  • Moraine
  • Oakwood
  • Washington Township

Clues are given out on the Scavr app to help participants determine which park or spot within each agency is hiding a sign with a QR code that will be scanned by the app. Participants are challenged to solve all eight clues and find the corresponding signs at each location.

The scavenger hunt will take place between Monday, May 24 and Sunday, June 6. Participants are permitted to hunt from dawn to dusk each day.

Those who find and scan all eight QR codes in the Scavr app will be entered into a drawing to win $250, $100 or $50.

To participate in the “Let’s Play” Scavenger Hunt, participants must download the Scavr app and register for the free event by paying a visit to the city of Beavercreek’s website. More information about the event can be found on the Miami Valley Recreation Activities Council’s Facebook page.

MVRAC will be hosting their "Let's Play" Scavenger Hunt between Monday, May 24 and Sunday, June 6 at eight locations across the Miami Valley.
HOW TO GO

What: Miami Valley Recreation Activities Council’s “Let’s Play” Scavenger Hunt

Where: Parks and spots in eight different cities across the Miami Valley

When: Between Monday, May 24 and Sunday, June 6. Participants are permitted to hunt from dawn to dusk each day.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

