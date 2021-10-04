It’s National Taco Day! Where to get a free or cheap taco today

Taco Bell will be celebrating National Taco Day by giving customers an opportunity to score a free Crunchy Taco when they place a $1 minimum order on the Taco Bell app. Customers will also receive a “freebie” when they join the Taco Bell rewards program.

🌮7-Eleven

On Monday, 7Rewards loyalty members can get 10 mini tacos for only $1 at participating 7-Eleven locations. The convenience store is also offering buy-one-get-one-free mini tacos through 7NOW Delivery.

🌮Del Taco

Del Taco (with one Miami Valley location in Bellefontaine) will be giving away its new Stuffed Quesadilla Taco for free with any purchase on Monday. Customers will also receive two free tacos for creating a Del Taco rewards account.

🌮Long John Silver’s

Yes, that’s right. The seafood fast-food chain will be giving away free tacos with the purchase of combo meals on Monday. At participating locations, customers can choose to have their free tacos filled with wild-caught, batter-dipped Alaska Pollock, wild-caught, hand-cut North Pacific Salmon, grilled shrimp or crispy breaded, buttery Norway Lobster Bites. To take advantage of this deal, customers will need to present a coupon that will be posted on Long John Silver’s social media channels.

🌮Condado Tacos

In honor of National Taco Day, the taco chain specializing in outside-of-the-box tacos, tequilas and margaritas will offer each customer one free taco with purchase from Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 8. The deal is available through dine-in, pickup and delivery orders. Customers who wish to take advantage of this deal must sign up for the free Condado Tacos Rewards app prior to or on Monday, Oct. 4.

These aren’t necessarily taco deals, but a few extra ways to score a deal:

🌮Chipotle Mexican Grill: No Taco Day deal here, but sign up for Chipotle Rewards at www.chipotle.com/rewards, and after you make your first $5 purchase, get a free chips and guac reward.

🌮Qdoba Mexican Eats: Rewards members get double points today (which could translate to free tacos). Sign up for the free loyalty program at www.qdoba.com/rewards.