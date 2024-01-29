Jurassic Quest dinosaur experience in Dayton opens Friday

Jurassic Quest, the largest dinosaur experience in the United States, opens at the Dayton Convention Center this weekend.

People who go can expect a variety of animatronics of famous dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus Rex and triceratops. For those who want to see the cuter side can meet baby versions dinosaurs, complete with their own trainers.

“The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos — from the largest predators to playful baby dinos — are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed Earth millions of years ago,” states a news release from Jurassic Quest organizes.

“In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest’s classic experiences for the whole family include some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a ‘Triceratots’ soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities and more,” officials said.

New for 2024 will be an expanded “Excavation Station” area. Jurassic Quest has added now inflatables, rides, and attractions to help entertain and teach families about our scale (or feather)-clad friends. Another highlight is “The Quest,” where kids can go on a self-guided scavenger hunt to become a junior dinosaur trainer.

Tickets to Jurassic Quest are $22 for standard admission for children and adults, $19 for seniors. Those younger than age 2 are free. Children ages 2-10 can get an unlimited admission band, which includes unlimited dinosaur rides and more for $36. Otherwise, tickets for attractions can be purchased individually.

How to go

What: Jurassic Quest

Location: Dayton Convention Center: 22 E 5th Street, Dayton

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 2, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4

More: jurassicquest.com

