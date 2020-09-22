JUST IN: Basil’s on Market sets opening date for new Beavercreek restaurant

The locally owned and independent restaurant group Basil’s on Market has set an opening date for its most high-profile location yet, outside the main entrance of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.
The restaurant is poised to open on Monday, Sept. 28, according to Basil’s co-founder Todd Uhlir.
Basil’s on Market, which also operates restaurants in Troy and in downtown Dayton, will employ 25 to 30 at its newest location. It will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week.
Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF
The restaurant is located in space that previously housed Flyboys Deli. In addition to its dining room, the new restaurant has a patio that will seat 32, Uhlir said. Banquet/meeting room space for up to 100 people also is available, the Basil’s co-founder said.
The first Basil’s on Market bistro-style restaurant opened in 2014 in downtown Troy. The downtown Dayton restaurant, which overlooks the Great Miami River, welcomed its first customers in 2016. A Mason location location, currently shuttered, opened in 2018. Another venture, Stone Ground Deli and Locktender, opened in Piqua in 2019, but has shut down permanently due primarily to the coronavirus pandemic.
The downtown Dayton Basil’s is known for an all-you-can-eat Friday night crab special that was added in Troy earlier this year. Uhlir said this morning, Sept. 22, that the Mall at Fairfield Commons Basil’s on Market will also offer the all-you-can-eat crab special.