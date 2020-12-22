JUST IN: Dave Chappelle to open comedy club in former fire station in Yellow Springs

Dave Chappelle’s company will buy the old Yellow Springs fire station on Corry Street and turn it into a comedy club.
The Yellow Springs Development Corporation (YSDC) finalized an agreement to sell the Miami Township Fire Station to Iron Table Holdings LLC, according to a YSDC announcement of the deal released late Monday night. Iron Table Holdings LLC is owned by Chappelle.
The agreement with Chappelle comes after a several-months-long process during which interested buyers were first asked to submit a preliminary development plan to the YSDC Fire Station Subcommittee with details about how the project would contribute to the cultural vitality and the economic health of Yellow Springs. Lisa Abel, president of YSDC, previously told this newspaper that about six buyers presented plans for the fire station. Of those, three were detailed proposals for what they would do with the fire station property, Abel said.
The fire station at 225 Corry Street was put up for sale this summer. The property is adjacent to the Little Miami Scenic Bike Trail. Anyone still working in the Corry Street building will move to 1001 Xenia Avenue in Yellow Springs.
“This process was exciting for the Development Corporation, especially because there are so many creative ideas for the use of commercial space in Yellow Springs. Having several proposals helped us weigh what each option could do for our community. We were pleased to select a proposal that offers stability to our downtown businesses. We believe it is the best and highest use of the fire station space, as an entertainment venue that does not directly compete with local businesses, and it helps draw additional commercial activity into the central business district,” Abel said in the release.
The agreement is the first community-based transaction to be carried out by the Yellow Springs Development Corporation, a nonprofit board that provides a wide view of the community and its needs, the release said.