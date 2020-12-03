JUST IN: ‘Downtown Dollars’ e-card program to launch next week in Dayton

Beginning Monday, customers can go to the www.downtowndayton.org/dollars to purchase the e-cards for themselves or to send as a gift card in a selected amount. The pre-loaded e-card will then be delivered via email or text message. An option to “print for hand deliver” upon checkout is available.

There is an e-delivery fee of $1, in addition to 5% of the cards’ value, which DDP said supports its technology partner.

Benefits of the program, DDP officials said, include: no monthly inactivity fees; Downtown Dollars balance is listed directly on the card and is updated as it’s used; it’s a great option for a last-minute gift; funds become available immediately after purchasing; and monthly reminders are sent via email or text to remind the user that the Downtown Dollars are available.

A “small inactivity fee” does kick-in if the card is not used after 12 consecutive months, DDP officials said.

Downtown Dollars is a free program for qualifying downtown Dayton businesses, the partnership said. Business owners who are interested in becoming a participating merchant can contact Laura Woeste at woeste@downtowndayton.org, according to DDP’s website.