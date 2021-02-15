JUST IN: Golden Jersey Inn at Young’s Jersey Dairy has served its last restaurant meal, will morph into special-events space

The Golden Jersey Inn, the full-service restaurant that is part of the iconic Young’s Jersey Dairy, will not reopen but will instead be transformed into events space to be called Young’s Events Center, according to owner Dan Young.
The restaurant has been shut down since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had operated for more than 20 years on the Young’s Jersey Dairy site.
“We’re looking forward to getting this thing going,” Young said of the events center in a phone interview Sunday. “We can’t be afraid to change things when it makes sense to do so.”
The Young’s Jersey Dairy store remains open and operating, with socially distanced seating inside as well as a drive-through. It is scheduled to be replaced by a new and larger facility later this year, Young said. The dairy store serves a food menu that includes ice cream, sandwiches, sundaes and fried cheese curds.
Young said demand for events space has grown in recent years, at least until the pandemic struck, and he expects the new Young’s Events Center to attract conferences, wedding receptions, rehearsal dinners, reunions and many other types of events, after the pandemic subsides.
The new events center has applied to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control for licenses to serve beer, wine and spirits to help attract a variety of events, Young said Sunday.
Meanwhile, construction has begun on the new Young’s Jersey Dairy barn, which will cost $2 million to $3 million and will bring ice cream and cheese production under one roof, Young said. The existing dairy store has been in place for more than 50 years.
Young said he hoped to get the new dairy store up an running in late spring and then turn his attention to putting the finishing touches on the new Young’s Events Center, with an eye toward beginning to schedule events late in 2021, depending on the pandemic and vaccine situation.