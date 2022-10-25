Kathleen Madigan promises ‘a good time’ at Schuster comedy show

Madigan’s stories come directly from her life. She talks about her family, being Catholic and other observations about life. Her current tour is titled “Do You Have Any Ranch?” The reference is to her nieces who were obsessed with ranch one afternoon.

“They kept asking for ranch, and I’d say that I don’t have any salad,” she said. “I went and got five kinds of ranch and they still didn’t like it. I swear, they’d put it on cereal.”

During the pandemic, Madigan didn’t want to completely disconnect from her audience, so she started a podcast called “Madigan’s Pubcast.” She said she never started a podcast because she didn’t have the time, but the pandemic changed her mind. She also found other things to fill the time.

“The irony is that every year in Catholic school, the nuns would write on my report card that I didn’t make productive use of my free time,” she said. “(During the pandemic) I taught myself how to gamble on my phone. I did things I didn’t have time for.”

The current tour continues through the end of this year. In January, Madigan starts her “Boxed Wine and Tiny Banjos” tour. She will also have a new special in 2023. She said she is happy to be back in the Midwest.

“I like all of Ohio. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with it. I worked the clubs there for 10 years. I am happy to be coming back,” she said.

HOW TO GO

What: Kathleen Madigan: Do You Have Any Ranch?

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Cost: $34.75-$59.75

Tickets or more info: Visit www.daytonlive.org