Kettering craft brewery wants to enhance your Thanksgiving -- but not with beer

The side dishes will be prepared to serve two to four people, with the option to buy multiple or family-style combos, according to a release. Pre-orders will be available until 9 p.m. Nov. 20, and pickup will be available between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. The dishes should be kept refrigerated until ready to heat and enjoy, Eudora said.

“We know that holidays are likely going to look different this year, and a lot of people who usually travel or share cooking duties might not be able to,” Eudora founder and owner Neil Chabut said in a release. “We wanted to try and ease the stress of 2020 holidays and create a really delicious, unique menu.”

That menu can be found at EudoraBrewing.com.

Chabut, a 2007 Fairmont High School and 2011 University of Dayton graduate, opened Eudora’s original brewery and tap room in 2013 at 4716 Wilmington Pike. He closed that brewery in 2018 to facilitate a move up the street to a much larger facility at 3022 Wilmington Pike, which previously housed a roofing supplies company, and, before that, operated for several years as a Pep Boys auto shop. The new brewery opened in January 2019.

