Lebanese Festival to host drive-thru with Baklava and Falafel this weekend

Coming off the heels of a successful drive-thru operation nearly a month ago, organizers of the popular Lebanese Festival are hoping to recreate this success with their next event.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Lebanese Festival will be hosting the Falafel and Baklava Drive-Thru at the St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church in Centerville.
Falafel sandwiches are $7, two pieces of Baklava are $4 and water or soft drinks are $1. The proceeds from this sale will be donated to the Beirut explosion victims.
Just like the Lebanese Festival, guests will be directed through a drive-thru, where they will be expected to remain in their cars as volunteers either take their carryout order or retrieve the food already pre-ordered on the festival’s website. Customers can pre-order by visiting thelebanesefestival.com or stiparish.org.
