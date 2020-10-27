Local craft breweries offer collectible glass as part of ‘Ohio Pint Day’ today

Eight Dayton-area craft breweries and 10 local tap rooms are offering a limited-edition collectible pint glass on “Ohio Pint Day” today, Tuesday Oct. 27, to benefit the Ohio Craft Beer Association (OCBA) and its mission to promote, preserve and unify Ohio’s craft brewing industry.
More than 100 craft breweries across the state are participating in the event, including these local breweries and tap rooms: Alematic Artisan Ales, Crooked Handle Brewing, Devil Wind Brewing, Hairless Hare Brewery, North High Brewing’s Springfield tap room, Toxic Brew Company, Wandering Griffin Brewpub, Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery (Springboro), Warped Wing Brewing Company (Dayton) and Yellow Springs Brewery.
Each brewery sets its own price for the glass; some will sell them individually, and others will sell with a pint serving of one of its beers or with a carryout purchase, an OCBA spokesman said.
The brewers association commissioned artist Adam Hernandez to design the inaugural Ohio Pint Day glass around the theme #InThisTogetherOhio.